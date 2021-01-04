What is an estate sale and how do I start one?

WEST MONROE, La. — Tara Daniel, owner of Estate Sales by Tara, joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about estate sales and how you can hold one.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Tanya Roberts still alive despite news of her death, publicist says
- Analysis: No clear path to erasing Mississippi income tax
- Statehouses could prove to be hothouses for virus infection
- Google workers form new labor union, a tech industry rarity
- 3 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new 8-year terms