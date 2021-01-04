What is an estate sale and how do I start one?

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Tara Daniel, owner of Estate Sales by Tara, joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about estate sales and how you can hold one.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories