WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) -- A new bill introduced by Sen. John Kennedy and co-sponsored by Rep. Clay Higgins would force companies to provide at least twice-daily updates to family members in the event of a search and rescue, such as the one underway for the Seacor Power.

The U.S. Coast Guard held briefings for family members of Seacor Power crewmen twice daily, and the Vessel Response Plan Improvement Act -- as the new bill is known -- would codify the practice as a requirement. Despite the fact that commercial vessels are currently required to develop detailed response plans for the Coast Guard, there is no requirement to update families of missing crewmembers.