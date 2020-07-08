Weekend Events in Monroe-West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe CVB joined Ashley Doughty to talk about all the fun things happening in the twin cities!

Children’s Funday at the Biedenharn

Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens once a month from 10am-12pm for their Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn! They will have crafts and fun for ages 3-16, so bring the kids and enjoy the gardens! Tickets can be purchased in the Museum Store on the morning of the event! Cost is $5 per child; Accompanying adults enter free. *All children MUST be accompanied by an adult*

Date(s) : 07/11/2020 – 07/11/2020

Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : $5/child

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-387-5281

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/466641724039457/

Family Date Night

Don’t miss out on Family Date Night at Kiroli Park on July 11! Kayak rentals, games, food trucks, cotton candy, live music from Jordan & Stacy Shepard, and an outdoor showing of The Sandlot!

Date(s) : 07/11/2020 – 07/11/2020

Hours : 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost : $2 per person or $10 per car load

Address : Kiroli Park

820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-4016

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/292873661888001/

Making Magic Youth Art Workshop

Delve into fantasy and fairy tales painting royal self portraits, creating your own wearable crowns, designing personalized family crests, sculpting magic wands, building castles, and summoning dragons! Grades 3-5: Monday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 8 • 9am-12 noon Grades 6-8: Monday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 8 • 1:30pm-4:30 pm Grades 9-12: Tuesday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 9 • 1:30pm-4:30 pm Each weekly workshop includes two sessions, three hours each. Each participant will create at least 6 projects using a variety of skills and techniques, all supplies and snacks included. Projects are modified according to age levels. Each class is limited to 10 participants. Email rialtoartscenter@gmail.com to register!

Date(s) : 07/06/2020 – 07/09/2020

Hours : Varies by Age Group

Cost : 60

Address : Rialto Arts Center

319 Trenton St, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-914-0587

Mindful Creation – Yoga and Painting Workshop

Need help breaking out of your daily mindset and tapping into your creativity? Join Rialto Arts Center in this unique, two-part workshop! Arely Castillo will guide us into mindful breathing and gentle stretches that will prepare us to create an intuitive abstract painting led by Emery Thibodeaux. You will explore a variety of water based media and application techniques on a large scale canvas, focusing on process and flow. This workshop will take place over two evenings, Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16 6-9pm. All levels are welcome, and no previous experience is needed!

Date(s) : 07/14/2020 – 07/16/2020

Hours : 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Cost : 80

Address : Rialto Arts Center

319 Trenton St, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-914-0587

Crappie Regional Tournament

The Crappie Regional Tournament will be held July 16-18 at the Forsythe Boat Dock.

Date(s) : 07/16/2020 – 07/18/2020

Address : Forsythe Boat Dock

2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201

2Dsports Showcase

2Dsports is a network of coaches, scouts, professionals, and organizations committed to providing opportunities for amateur players to be seen by next level recruiters.

Sterlington Sports Complex

1290 LA-136, Sterlington

Dates: 07/17/2020 – 07/19/2020

Location : 1290 LA-136, Sterlington LA 71280