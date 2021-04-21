Weekend Events in Monroe/West Monroe for April 23-25

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty to talk about all the fun things happening this weekend in Ouachita Parish.
Legally Blonde – The Musical
Don’t miss out on Legally Blonde – The Musical at Strauss Little Theatre! Based on the novel and the hit-movie, “Legally Blonde the Musical” chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner. Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she realizes her potential and tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
- Date(s): 04/22/2021 – 04/25/2021
- Address: Strauss Theatre Center, 1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
- Phone : 318-323-6681
Earth Day
Celebrate Earth Day at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo! There will be activities to celebrate this day including earth fitness/yoga, arts and crafts, garden tours and much more!
- Date(s) : 04/22/2021 – 04/22/2021
- Hours: 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
- Address: Louisiana Purchase Zoo, 1405 Bernstein Park Road, Monroe, LA 71202
- Phone: 318-329-2400
Whose Wives Are They Anyway
Whose Wives Are They Anyway? Michael Parker’s laugh-riot involves two men trying to fool their new female boss into thinking that their wives are indeed with them on what they had intended to be a totally innocent weekend of golfing. Impersonation seems to work for a short time, but everything falls apart as the wives, who have been shopping in New York, show up.
- Date(s): 04/22/2021 – 04/25/2021
- Hours: Thurs-Sat: 7:00 p.m. ; Sunday: 2:00 p.m
- Cost: $30 for adults/$15 for Students
- Address: Strauss Theatre Center, 1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
- Phone: 318-323-6681
Legends: A Tribute
Flying Tiger Brewery is hosting local artists performing Legends: A Tribute. This show will be performed by Josh Madden, Joel Jordan, Josh Love, and Mason Howard. You don’t want to miss this iconic performance!
- Date(s): 04/24/2021 – 04/24/2021
- Hours: 7:00 pm
- Cost: $20
- Address: Flying Tiger Brewery, 506 North 2nd Street, Monroe, LA 71201
- Phone: (318) 547-1738
Moonlight in the Garden
Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens for their first Moonlight in the Garden, Saturday, April, 24 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm. This event features Caroline Youngblood’s artwork, exhibits in the Bible Museum, strolling in the Garden, and the return of Coke Floats! Also, they are expanding hours to give visitors plenty of time to enjoy the first Moonlight in the Garden of the year. Admission is five dollars, payable at the Riverside Gate. Masks are not required in the gardens but are required for admittance in the Bible Museum.
- Date(s): 04/24/2021 – 04/24/2021
- Hours: 3pm-8pm
- Cost: $5
- Address: Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, 2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201
- Phone: 318-387-5281
- Website: https://www.bmuseum.org
Swan Lake
Be sure to check out the live performance of Swan Lake! Swan Lake is a ballet performance that tells the story of the doomed love of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette.
- Date(s): 04/28/2021 – 04/28/2021
- Address: Jack Howard Theater, 401 Lea Joyner Expy,, Monroe, LA 71201
- Phone: (318) 329-2225
The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy
The ULM VAPA is proud to present The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy! The Addams Family is a musical comedy which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for live-streaming.
- Date(s): 04/29/2021 – 05/02/2021
- Hours: April 29-May 1: 7:30 pm; May 2: 2:00 pm
- Address: ULM Brown Auditorium, 700 University Ave., Monroe, LA 71209
- Phone: 318-342-1568
- Website: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-addams-family-tickets-148785113279
An Evening With Natalie Grant ft. Bernie Herms
Eight-time Grammy nominated Natalie Grant and her Grammy award winning husband, songwriter/producer/pianist, Bernie Herms, join forces on tour, and they are coming to West Monroe! Enjoy an evening filled with elegant and beautiful music.
- Date(s): 04/29/2021 – 04/29/2021
- Hours: 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
- Cost: $75 – VIP Q&A Ticket; $35 – Early Entry General Admission; $25 – General Admission
- Address: First West, 500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA 71291
- Phone: 318-322-5104
Antique Alley Sip & Stroll Afternoon Tea
Enjoy a beautiful Sunday at Antique Alley! There will be finger sandwiches, cones and small cakes along with a pot of tea!! Ticket gets your name in drawing for a Grand Prize Door Draw. Seating is limited so reserve your tickets early!
- Date(s): 05/02/2021 – 05/02/2021
- Hours: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
- Cost: $35.00
- Address: Antique Alley, 100-400 blocks of Trenton Street, West Monroe, LA 71291
- Website: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/antique-alley-sip-stroll-afternoon-tea-tickets-60230972460
ULM Wind Ensemble Star Wars Day
The ULM Wind Ensemble will be celebrating Star Wars Day through their iconic Star Wars performance! The program will include selections from episodes of the entire movie series. Live attendance to the performance will be limited to the first 150 patrons to secure tickets on Eventbrite, so be sure to register before it’s too late.
- Date(s): 05/04/2021 – 05/04/2021
- Hours: 7:30 pm
- Address: ULM Brown Theatre, 4001 DeSiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203
- Phone: (318) 342-3811
- Website: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/ulm-wind-ensemble-tickets-149147625563