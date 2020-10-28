Weekend Events in Lincoln Parish

WEST MONROE, La. — Tori Davis with Experience Ruston joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the fun weekend events happening over the next two weeks.
- Last Weekend for Haunted Ziplines at Soaring Spirits
- There are still a few spots available this Thursday-Saturday to experience the haunted ziplines at Soaring Spirits Ziplines.
- Location: 285 Jed Rd. Ruston, LA 71270
- Enjoy 9 ziplines for $20 or 12 ziplines for $25.
- Call or text (318) 245-4405 to reserve your spot.
- Louisiana Tech vs. UAB, October 31 at 2:30 p.m.
- Come out and support the Bulldogs as they take on UAB, October 31 at Joe Aillet Stadium for Legends Day!
- Single game tickets are available online at latechsports.com or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office – (318) 257-3631
- Come “tailgate” downtown with local shopping and dining, then catch the Tech Trolley to the stadium.
- Free shuttle service runs continuously 2 hours prior to kickoff and 1 hour post game
- Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Shop & Stroll (If time permits)
- Thursday, November 5 from 5-8 p.m.
- Come enjoy refreshments, special promotions and sales, and extended hours at participating stores in Downtown Ruston.
