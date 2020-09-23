Weekend Events for Sept. 25 – 27, Oct. 2 – 4

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the fun events happening across the next two weekends in the twin cities.

Crappie Masters National Tournament

The 2020 Crappie Masters National Tournament will be held September 23-26 at the Forsythe Boat Dock. All prizes will be awarded following the weigh in at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 26.

Date(s) : 09/23/2020 – 09/26/2020

Address : Forsythe Boat Dock

2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/CrappieMastersAllAmericanTournamentTrail

Munchkin Market Fall 2020

Shop 350+ families in one location at the Munchkin Market! Shop toys, clothes, and more!

Date(s) : 09/22/2020 – 09/26/2020

Address : Pine Grove Baptist Church

4300 Loop Road, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-325-7719

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/578219856384447/?active_tab=about

Family Drive-in Movie

The First West Fairbanks Campus is hosting a family movie night featuring the Live Action version of the movie “Aladdin.” Parking for the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. This FREE Event is for your entire family

Date(s) : 09/25/2020 – 09/25/2020

Hours : 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Sterlington Sports Complex

1290 LA-136, Sterlington, LA 71280

Louisiana State Games Boxing

Don’t miss out on the fun at the Louisiana State Games for boxing on September 26-27!

Date(s) : 09/26/2020 – 09/27/2020

Address : West Monroe Community Center

400 South 5th Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Website : http://louisianastategames.com/content.cfm?p=19

ULM vs UTEP Football Game

Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on UTEP!

Date(s) : 09/26/2020 – 09/26/2020

Hours : 2:30 PM

Address : ULM Malone Stadium

514 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ticketing.axs.com/PickASection.aspx?t=7F344C608D859684B1D873D&og=-1

Family Fun on the Farm

Join Double BB Farms for an afternoon on the farm. Visit, pet and feed all the animals! There might even be a hayride!

Date(s) : 09/27/2020 – 09/27/2020

Hours : 2:00 PM –

Cost : $5 per person

Address : Double BB Farms

1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 355-1824

Website : http://www.doublebbfarms.com/services

Brown Bag Concerts

Don’t miss out on the Brown Bag Concert Series every Wednesday this September! Newk’s Eatery will be selling $5 bagged lunches on site which include a half sandwich, bag of chips and half dessert. Lunches are sold on a first come, first served basis. Attendees may also bring a brown bag lunch while they enjoy various musical performances. Chairs and complimentary beverages and desserts will be provided by the sponsors. Attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Date(s) : 09/30/2020 – 09/30/2020

Hours : 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : The Pavilion at Seventh Square

1700 North 7th Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/3799838556699314

36th Annual University Mile

Don’t miss out on the 36th Annual University Mile on September 30th! Awards will be given after race.

Date(s) : 09/30/2020 – 09/30/2020

Hours : 5:30 PM –

Cost : $15 for all ULM Students and $20 For Non-Students

Address : ULM Activity Center

100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-5305

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/747230296010175

Love Local in the Park

The City of West Monroe will host “Love Local in the Park,” a family-friendly music festival at Kiroli Park, including food trucks. Admission to the park will be $5 per person.

Date(s) : 10/03/2020 – 10/03/2020

Hours : 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cost : $5 park entry

Address : Kiroli Park

820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-4016

Mac ‘N Cheese Fest

Don’t miss out on the Mac ‘N Cheese Festival at the Hub! Local restaurants and cooks will battle it out to become the Mac ‘N Cheese champion!

Date(s) : 10/03/2020 – 10/03/2020

Hours : 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Address : The Hub

201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/292179885262241/

FLW Ouachita River Tournament

Take off for the tournament will be at 7:00 AM on October 3. Weigh in will be at 3:00 PM at the Forsythe Boat Dock.

Date(s) : 10/03/2020 – 10/03/2020

Address : Forsythe Boat Dock

2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.flwfishing.com/tournaments/2020-10-03-ouachita-river

ULM vs Georgia Southern Football Game

Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on Georgia Southern!

Date(s) : 10/03/2020 – 10/03/2020

Hours : 6:00 PM

Address : ULM Malone Stadium

514 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ticketing.axs.com/PickASection.aspx?t=7F344C608D859684B1D873D&og=-1