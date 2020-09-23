Weekend Events for Sept. 25 – 27, Oct. 2 – 4

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the fun events happening across the next two weekends in the twin cities.
Crappie Masters National Tournament
The 2020 Crappie Masters National Tournament will be held September 23-26 at the Forsythe Boat Dock. All prizes will be awarded following the weigh in at 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 26.
Date(s) : 09/23/2020 – 09/26/2020
Address : Forsythe Boat Dock
2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201
Website : http://www.facebook.com/CrappieMastersAllAmericanTournamentTrail
Munchkin Market Fall 2020
Shop 350+ families in one location at the Munchkin Market! Shop toys, clothes, and more!
Date(s) : 09/22/2020 – 09/26/2020
Address : Pine Grove Baptist Church
4300 Loop Road, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-325-7719
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/578219856384447/?active_tab=about
Family Drive-in Movie
The First West Fairbanks Campus is hosting a family movie night featuring the Live Action version of the movie “Aladdin.” Parking for the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. This FREE Event is for your entire family
Date(s) : 09/25/2020 – 09/25/2020
Hours : 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Sterlington Sports Complex
1290 LA-136, Sterlington, LA 71280
Louisiana State Games Boxing
Don’t miss out on the fun at the Louisiana State Games for boxing on September 26-27!
Date(s) : 09/26/2020 – 09/27/2020
Address : West Monroe Community Center
400 South 5th Street, West Monroe, LA 71292
Website : http://louisianastategames.com/content.cfm?p=19
ULM vs UTEP Football Game
Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on UTEP!
Date(s) : 09/26/2020 – 09/26/2020
Hours : 2:30 PM
Address : ULM Malone Stadium
514 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ticketing.axs.com/PickASection.aspx?t=7F344C608D859684B1D873D&og=-1
Family Fun on the Farm
Join Double BB Farms for an afternoon on the farm. Visit, pet and feed all the animals! There might even be a hayride!
Date(s) : 09/27/2020 – 09/27/2020
Hours : 2:00 PM –
Cost : $5 per person
Address : Double BB Farms
1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : (318) 355-1824
Website : http://www.doublebbfarms.com/services
Brown Bag Concerts
Don’t miss out on the Brown Bag Concert Series every Wednesday this September! Newk’s Eatery will be selling $5 bagged lunches on site which include a half sandwich, bag of chips and half dessert. Lunches are sold on a first come, first served basis. Attendees may also bring a brown bag lunch while they enjoy various musical performances. Chairs and complimentary beverages and desserts will be provided by the sponsors. Attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing.
Date(s) : 09/30/2020 – 09/30/2020
Hours : 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : The Pavilion at Seventh Square
1700 North 7th Street, West Monroe, LA 71291
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/3799838556699314
36th Annual University Mile
Don’t miss out on the 36th Annual University Mile on September 30th! Awards will be given after race.
Date(s) : 09/30/2020 – 09/30/2020
Hours : 5:30 PM –
Cost : $15 for all ULM Students and $20 For Non-Students
Address : ULM Activity Center
100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-5305
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/747230296010175
Love Local in the Park
The City of West Monroe will host “Love Local in the Park,” a family-friendly music festival at Kiroli Park, including food trucks. Admission to the park will be $5 per person.
Date(s) : 10/03/2020 – 10/03/2020
Hours : 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Cost : $5 park entry
Address : Kiroli Park
820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-396-4016
Mac ‘N Cheese Fest
Don’t miss out on the Mac ‘N Cheese Festival at the Hub! Local restaurants and cooks will battle it out to become the Mac ‘N Cheese champion!
Date(s) : 10/03/2020 – 10/03/2020
Hours : 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Address : The Hub
201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/292179885262241/
FLW Ouachita River Tournament
Take off for the tournament will be at 7:00 AM on October 3. Weigh in will be at 3:00 PM at the Forsythe Boat Dock.
Date(s) : 10/03/2020 – 10/03/2020
Address : Forsythe Boat Dock
2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201
Website : http://www.flwfishing.com/tournaments/2020-10-03-ouachita-river
ULM vs Georgia Southern Football Game
Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on Georgia Southern!
Date(s) : 10/03/2020 – 10/03/2020
Hours : 6:00 PM
Address : ULM Malone Stadium
514 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ticketing.axs.com/PickASection.aspx?t=7F344C608D859684B1D873D&og=-1
