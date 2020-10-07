Weekend Events for Oct. 8-11, Oct. 16-18

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about all of the fun events taking place in the twin cities over the next two weeks.

Downtown Story Time Stroll

The Ouachita Parish Public Library and the City of West Monroe invite the public to explore downtown West Monroe during a walkable story time. During the month of October, 16 merchants will display pages from the book Finding Kindness written by Deborah Underwood and illustrated by Irene Chan in their windows along Trenton, Wood and Commerce Streets. Finding Kindness is a picture book that celebrates all the ways people can be kind to one another. The book begins at for His temple family foods (315 Wood Street) and ends at The Nude Nomad (222 Trenton Street).

Date(s) : 10/01/2020 – 10/31/2020

Hours : All day

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown West Monroe

Trenton St., West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-327-1490

Indian Village Harvest Farm Pumpkin Patch

Enjoy Fall at Indian Village Harvest Farm! Pumpkins, Gourds, Homemade Pumpkin Ice Cream, Hay Rides, Petting Zoo, Corral Maze, photo ops, and more!

Date(s) : 10/09/2020 – 10/11/2020

Hours : Friday: 12:00 PM – Dark, Saturday: 10:00 AM – Dark, Sunday: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Indian Village Harvest Farm

1976 Guyton Swamp Rd, Calhoun, LA 71225

Phone : 318-235-3228

Evil Visions Haunted House

You’ve heard the stories, You’ve felt the fear, now join the scare for 2020 as Evil Visions brings you SilverScream!

Date(s) : 10/09/2020 – 10/10/2020

Hours : 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Address : Evil Visions Haunted House

501 DeSiard St., Monroe, LA 71201

Front Line Drive-In Movie

Don’t miss out on a drive-in movie on October 9! Karate Kid will be shown at 9:45 PM.

Date(s) : 10/09/2020 – 10/09/2020

Cost : $29.99 per car

Address : Front Line Drive-In Movie

1101 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201

St. Jude in the Twin Cities Run

Don’t miss out on the first St. Jude in the Twin Cities Run on October 10th! 1 Mile Fun Run, 5K, and 10K.

Date(s) : 10/10/2020 – 10/10/2020

Address : First Baptist Church of West Monroe

311 Mill Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn

Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens once a month from 10am-12pm for their Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn! They will have crafts and fun for ages 3-16! Tickets can be purchased in the Museum Store on the morning of the event. *All children MUST be accompanied by an adult*

Date(s) : 10/10/2020 – 10/10/2020

Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : $5 per child, Accompanying adults enter free.

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-387-5281

Barak Shrine Presents: Fall Festival

Ready to celebrate fall? This event provides everything you need! Purchase tickets for the Corn Maze ($10), Hay Rides ($10), and Face Painting ($6). There will also be a photo booth, corn hole, pumpkin painting and pumpkin bowling! Hot dogs and chips will be available for purchase.

Date(s) : 10/10/2020 – 10/11/2020

Hours : Saturday: 10AM-4PM, Sunday: 1PM-4PM

Cost : Free to Enter

Address : Barak Shrine Temple

6620 Frontage Road, Monroe, LA 71202

Phone : 318-345-2511

Goat Yoga

Join Double BB Farms for Goat Yoga! Goat yoga is for people of all ability or no ability at all. This event will be outside so dress appropriately. Class includes tour of farm. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one. Class will be taught by Yogi, Elizabeth Griffon and will cost $20 per person. Limited spots available and most classes sell out. **Disclaimer: Class could be interrupted at any moment by baby goats wanting a cuddle. They do not recommend tank tops or expensive gear.

Date(s) : 10/11/2020 – 10/11/2020

Hours : 4:00 PM –

Cost : $20

Address : Double BB Farms

1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 355-1824

Bayou Bagz Cornhole Tuesday

Everyone can play! $5 per player to come and just play on some boards with your friends or play in their weekly tournaments for a $20 buy-in. All player skill levels are welcome and will be placed in brackets according to their skill levels to give everyone a chance to compete.

Date(s) : 10/13/2020 – 10/13/2020

Hours : 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Address : The Hub

201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201

Million Dollar Quartet

Strauss Little Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet on October 15-18 at Kiroli Park! Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” brought together icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley for one unforgettable night. Directed by Josh Madden Don’t miss out!

Date(s) : 10/15/2020 – 10/18/2020

Hours : Thursday-Saturday: 6:30 PM, Sunday: 2:00 PM

Cost : $15 for students, $30 for adults

Address : Kiroli Park

820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-4016

Super Saturday

Super Saturday occurs every third Saturday of each month. Super Saturday features garden-based activities for children and adults, early childhood activities in the outdoor learning center, healthy cooking demonstrations using fresh produce grown locally, community resources, and volunteer opportunities. This event is part of the revitalization effort in downtown Monroe. Super Saturdays include: • Garden-based activities for children and adults • Early Childhood activities in the outdoor learning center • Community health fair in the parking lot • Seminars for parents of children 0-18 in main hall • Volunteer opportunities in the garden and in the community

Date(s) : 10/17/2020 – 10/17/2020

Hours : 9 AM – 12 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana

117 Hall Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-323-8775

Family Fun on the Farm

Join Double BB Farms for an afternoon on the farm. Visit, pet and feed all the animals! There might even be a hayride!

Date(s) : 10/18/2020 – 10/18/2020

Hours : 2:00 PM –

Cost : $5 per person

Address : Double BB Farms

1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 355-1824

The Divide – A Solo Exhibition by Jason Byron Nelson

The Divide – A Solo Exhibition by Jason Byron Nelson will feature an artist talk at 8:00 PM. Hors D’oeuvres, cocktails, and champagne are included. Tickets are available at Parish Restaurant & Bar and Standard Coffee Co.

Date(s) : 10/18/2020 – 10/18/2020

Hours : 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : $50

Address : Parish Restaurant & Bar

318 North 2nd St., Monroe, LA 71201