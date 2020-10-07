Weekend Events for Oct. 8-11, Oct. 16-18

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about all of the fun events taking place in the twin cities over the next two weeks.
Downtown Story Time Stroll
The Ouachita Parish Public Library and the City of West Monroe invite the public to explore downtown West Monroe during a walkable story time. During the month of October, 16 merchants will display pages from the book Finding Kindness written by Deborah Underwood and illustrated by Irene Chan in their windows along Trenton, Wood and Commerce Streets. Finding Kindness is a picture book that celebrates all the ways people can be kind to one another. The book begins at for His temple family foods (315 Wood Street) and ends at The Nude Nomad (222 Trenton Street).
Date(s) : 10/01/2020 – 10/31/2020
Hours : All day
Cost : Free
Address : Downtown West Monroe
Trenton St., West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-327-1490
Indian Village Harvest Farm Pumpkin Patch
Enjoy Fall at Indian Village Harvest Farm! Pumpkins, Gourds, Homemade Pumpkin Ice Cream, Hay Rides, Petting Zoo, Corral Maze, photo ops, and more!
Date(s) : 10/09/2020 – 10/11/2020
Hours : Friday: 12:00 PM – Dark, Saturday: 10:00 AM – Dark, Sunday: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Indian Village Harvest Farm
1976 Guyton Swamp Rd, Calhoun, LA 71225
Phone : 318-235-3228
Evil Visions Haunted House
You’ve heard the stories, You’ve felt the fear, now join the scare for 2020 as Evil Visions brings you SilverScream!
Date(s) : 10/09/2020 – 10/10/2020
Hours : 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Address : Evil Visions Haunted House
501 DeSiard St., Monroe, LA 71201
Front Line Drive-In Movie
Don’t miss out on a drive-in movie on October 9! Karate Kid will be shown at 9:45 PM.
Date(s) : 10/09/2020 – 10/09/2020
Cost : $29.99 per car
Address : Front Line Drive-In Movie
1101 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201
St. Jude in the Twin Cities Run
Don’t miss out on the first St. Jude in the Twin Cities Run on October 10th! 1 Mile Fun Run, 5K, and 10K.
Date(s) : 10/10/2020 – 10/10/2020
Address : First Baptist Church of West Monroe
311 Mill Street, West Monroe, LA 71291
Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn
Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens once a month from 10am-12pm for their Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn! They will have crafts and fun for ages 3-16! Tickets can be purchased in the Museum Store on the morning of the event. *All children MUST be accompanied by an adult*
Date(s) : 10/10/2020 – 10/10/2020
Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Cost : $5 per child, Accompanying adults enter free.
Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens
2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-387-5281
Barak Shrine Presents: Fall Festival
Ready to celebrate fall? This event provides everything you need! Purchase tickets for the Corn Maze ($10), Hay Rides ($10), and Face Painting ($6). There will also be a photo booth, corn hole, pumpkin painting and pumpkin bowling! Hot dogs and chips will be available for purchase.
Date(s) : 10/10/2020 – 10/11/2020
Hours : Saturday: 10AM-4PM, Sunday: 1PM-4PM
Cost : Free to Enter
Address : Barak Shrine Temple
6620 Frontage Road, Monroe, LA 71202
Phone : 318-345-2511
Goat Yoga
Join Double BB Farms for Goat Yoga! Goat yoga is for people of all ability or no ability at all. This event will be outside so dress appropriately. Class includes tour of farm. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one. Class will be taught by Yogi, Elizabeth Griffon and will cost $20 per person. Limited spots available and most classes sell out. **Disclaimer: Class could be interrupted at any moment by baby goats wanting a cuddle. They do not recommend tank tops or expensive gear.
Date(s) : 10/11/2020 – 10/11/2020
Hours : 4:00 PM –
Cost : $20
Address : Double BB Farms
1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : (318) 355-1824
Bayou Bagz Cornhole Tuesday
Everyone can play! $5 per player to come and just play on some boards with your friends or play in their weekly tournaments for a $20 buy-in. All player skill levels are welcome and will be placed in brackets according to their skill levels to give everyone a chance to compete.
Date(s) : 10/13/2020 – 10/13/2020
Hours : 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Address : The Hub
201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201
Million Dollar Quartet
Strauss Little Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet on October 15-18 at Kiroli Park! Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” brought together icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley for one unforgettable night. Directed by Josh Madden Don’t miss out!
Date(s) : 10/15/2020 – 10/18/2020
Hours : Thursday-Saturday: 6:30 PM, Sunday: 2:00 PM
Cost : $15 for students, $30 for adults
Address : Kiroli Park
820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-396-4016
Super Saturday
Super Saturday occurs every third Saturday of each month. Super Saturday features garden-based activities for children and adults, early childhood activities in the outdoor learning center, healthy cooking demonstrations using fresh produce grown locally, community resources, and volunteer opportunities. This event is part of the revitalization effort in downtown Monroe. Super Saturdays include: • Garden-based activities for children and adults • Early Childhood activities in the outdoor learning center • Community health fair in the parking lot • Seminars for parents of children 0-18 in main hall • Volunteer opportunities in the garden and in the community
Date(s) : 10/17/2020 – 10/17/2020
Hours : 9 AM – 12 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana
117 Hall Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-323-8775
Family Fun on the Farm
Join Double BB Farms for an afternoon on the farm. Visit, pet and feed all the animals! There might even be a hayride!
Date(s) : 10/18/2020 – 10/18/2020
Hours : 2:00 PM –
Cost : $5 per person
Address : Double BB Farms
1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : (318) 355-1824
The Divide – A Solo Exhibition by Jason Byron Nelson
The Divide – A Solo Exhibition by Jason Byron Nelson will feature an artist talk at 8:00 PM. Hors D’oeuvres, cocktails, and champagne are included. Tickets are available at Parish Restaurant & Bar and Standard Coffee Co.
Date(s) : 10/18/2020 – 10/18/2020
Hours : 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Cost : $50
Address : Parish Restaurant & Bar
318 North 2nd St., Monroe, LA 71201
