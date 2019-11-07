Weekend Events for November 7-10

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us to talk about all the fun things happening this weekend in the twin cities.

Thursday

Hops for Hunger

Enjoy some locally brewed hops while helping to fight hunger in our community this holiday season! Dance the night away to the music of Six O’Clock Traffic. Their horn section will get your movin while the Flying Tiger Brewery heroic beer gets you groovin! $10 cover benefits the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. Bring money for the Bahr Food truck by Chef Cory Bahr, beer specials and auction.

Hours : 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : $10

Address : Flying Tiger Brewery

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at The Hub Music Hall

With both eyes on the future and the blues in his blood, 20-year-old guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is set to take the music world by storm with the longawaited release of his debut album, KINGFISH, on Alligator Records. Don’t miss hearing Christone perform at the Hub on November 7th!

Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Address : The Hub

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

Little Women

Don’t miss out on a showing of Little Women at the Strauss Theatre Center! Based on the timeless story of love of family and determination to face the problems of life during crisis, LITTLE WOMEN begins that memorable Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip. It ends just a year later when the family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas, but also the return of Mr. March. In between these two events, we again live, laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy, and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic. Director – Wendy Wilson Special Arrangement by Samuel French Inc, Concord Inc.

Hours : 7:00 p.m. except Sunday 2:00 p. m.

Cost : $30 for adults/$15 for Students

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-323-6681

Friday

A Night In Wakanda

Enjoy a night of storytelling, music, and poetry for the culture!

Hours : 8:00 PM –

Cost : $30

Address : Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum

1051 Chennault Park Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-8889

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/681949735643675/

Saturday & Sunday

Cyclocross on the River

The Cyclocross on the River is November 9th and 10th! On-site registration will be $40.00 per race. Junior fees will not increase. Second race per day is $10.00. No late fee for second race. Registration starts at 8:00 AM. Registration ends 30 minutes prior to the start of each race. Helmets shall be worn at all times. Event held under USA Cycling event permit number 2019-2995. Kids race will be held on a shortened course. Any question, contact Ricky 318-789-8766 of Cole 318-282-9951 Special thanks to The City of West Monroe, Vantage Health Plan, R-S-H Engineering, Wilderness Turf Farm and The House of Cycles.

Cost : $40

Address : Lazarre Park

Corner of Hamilton and Thompson, West Monroe, LA 71291

Saturday

2nd Annual Dia-BEAT-it Walk/Run

The 2nd Annual Dia-BEAT-it Walk/Run will be held on November 9th at Forsythe Park!

Hours : 9:00 AM

Address : Forsythe Park

Riverside Drive & Forsythe Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-329-2439

Website : http://diabeatit-monroe.com/

Geeks Along the River

It’s the only geek fair in town and it’s back for the fourth year! This free, family-friendly event features something for everyone. Fans of comic books, movies, video games, table top gaming, fantasy, and more flock to the RiverMarket each year to let their geek flag fly.

Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Address : RiverMarket

316 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 807-9985

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/350305112348188/

4th Annual Pumpkin Fest

Join DBK Dance and Performing Arts and the City of West Monroe for their 4th annual Pumpkin Fest! There will be food, games, fun, entertainment, and so much more!

Hours : 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Address : Kiroli Park

820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-4016

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/474991139900714/

Delta Veterans’ Expo & Celebration/Lighting of Freedom Trees

Veteran’s Day is not only a time to celebrate all who have defended our country, but also time to make sure they have all the resources and support they need to succeed. Delta Veterans will have people there representing educational, occupational, and volunteer opportunities in our area! They want to bring all organizations, opportunities, and resources together to one location and let veterans be able to go home with all the information they need. The whole family is invited as they will have live music, bounce houses, food, activities for the kids, Stuff A Jeep, and even a military themed Touch a Truck!

Hours : 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Address : Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-547-7817

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1450351218472256/

ULM vs Georgia State

Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on Georgia State!

Hours : 4:00 PM

Cost : $15-35

Address : ULM Malone Stadium

514 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/schedule.aspx?path=football

Mid-South Arena Cross

High flying freestyle action. Back flips, Superman’s, whips and more. Come the top national amateur racers from across the United States. Enjoy a night of action packed freestyle and ArenaCross Racing. The best amateur racers of all ages from 4 to 40 will be there Racing for championship points.

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : $20 for adults, $15 for kids 6-12, 5 and under free ticket per 1 paid adult ticket

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-325-9160

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2358979771031517/?active_tab=about

Wine, Chocolate & Jazz – Masquerade Ball

Come out and enjoy great wine, various chocolates and great sounds of Jazz while mingling with The Arts with Passion supporters and friends. Food will be catered by Chef Darrell Teats. Cash Bar and VIP tables are available.

Hours : 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $35 for singles, $60 for couples

Address : The Hub

201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2356076134631574/