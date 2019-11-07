Weekend Events for November 7-10

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us to talk about all the fun things happening this weekend in the twin cities.
Thursday
Hops for Hunger
Enjoy some locally brewed hops while helping to fight hunger in our community this holiday season! Dance the night away to the music of Six O’Clock Traffic. Their horn section will get your movin while the Flying Tiger Brewery heroic beer gets you groovin! $10 cover benefits the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. Bring money for the Bahr Food truck by Chef Cory Bahr, beer specials and auction.
Hours : 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Cost : $10
Address : Flying Tiger Brewery
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at The Hub Music Hall
With both eyes on the future and the blues in his blood, 20-year-old guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is set to take the music world by storm with the longawaited release of his debut album, KINGFISH, on Alligator Records. Don’t miss hearing Christone perform at the Hub on November 7th!
Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Address : The Hub
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday
Little Women
Don’t miss out on a showing of Little Women at the Strauss Theatre Center! Based on the timeless story of love of family and determination to face the problems of life during crisis, LITTLE WOMEN begins that memorable Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip. It ends just a year later when the family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas, but also the return of Mr. March. In between these two events, we again live, laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy, and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic. Director – Wendy Wilson Special Arrangement by Samuel French Inc, Concord Inc.
Hours : 7:00 p.m. except Sunday 2:00 p. m.
Cost : $30 for adults/$15 for Students
Address : Strauss Theatre Center
1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-323-6681
Friday
A Night In Wakanda
Enjoy a night of storytelling, music, and poetry for the culture!
Hours : 8:00 PM –
Cost : $30
Address : Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum
1051 Chennault Park Drive, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-8889
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/681949735643675/
Saturday & Sunday
Cyclocross on the River
The Cyclocross on the River is November 9th and 10th! On-site registration will be $40.00 per race. Junior fees will not increase. Second race per day is $10.00. No late fee for second race. Registration starts at 8:00 AM. Registration ends 30 minutes prior to the start of each race. Helmets shall be worn at all times. Event held under USA Cycling event permit number 2019-2995. Kids race will be held on a shortened course. Any question, contact Ricky 318-789-8766 of Cole 318-282-9951 Special thanks to The City of West Monroe, Vantage Health Plan, R-S-H Engineering, Wilderness Turf Farm and The House of Cycles.
Cost : $40
Address : Lazarre Park
Corner of Hamilton and Thompson, West Monroe, LA 71291
Saturday
2nd Annual Dia-BEAT-it Walk/Run
The 2nd Annual Dia-BEAT-it Walk/Run will be held on November 9th at Forsythe Park!
Hours : 9:00 AM
Address : Forsythe Park
Riverside Drive & Forsythe Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-329-2439
Website : http://diabeatit-monroe.com/
Geeks Along the River
It’s the only geek fair in town and it’s back for the fourth year! This free, family-friendly event features something for everyone. Fans of comic books, movies, video games, table top gaming, fantasy, and more flock to the RiverMarket each year to let their geek flag fly.
Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Address : RiverMarket
316 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : (318) 807-9985
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/350305112348188/
4th Annual Pumpkin Fest
Join DBK Dance and Performing Arts and the City of West Monroe for their 4th annual Pumpkin Fest! There will be food, games, fun, entertainment, and so much more!
Hours : 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Address : Kiroli Park
820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-396-4016
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/474991139900714/
Delta Veterans’ Expo & Celebration/Lighting of Freedom Trees
Veteran’s Day is not only a time to celebrate all who have defended our country, but also time to make sure they have all the resources and support they need to succeed. Delta Veterans will have people there representing educational, occupational, and volunteer opportunities in our area! They want to bring all organizations, opportunities, and resources together to one location and let veterans be able to go home with all the information they need. The whole family is invited as they will have live music, bounce houses, food, activities for the kids, Stuff A Jeep, and even a military themed Touch a Truck!
Hours : 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Address : Chennault Aviation and Military Museum
701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-547-7817
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1450351218472256/
ULM vs Georgia State
Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on Georgia State!
Hours : 4:00 PM
Cost : $15-35
Address : ULM Malone Stadium
514 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/schedule.aspx?path=football
Mid-South Arena Cross
High flying freestyle action. Back flips, Superman’s, whips and more. Come the top national amateur racers from across the United States. Enjoy a night of action packed freestyle and ArenaCross Racing. The best amateur racers of all ages from 4 to 40 will be there Racing for championship points.
Hours : 7:00 PM
Cost : $20 for adults, $15 for kids 6-12, 5 and under free ticket per 1 paid adult ticket
Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena
501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292
Phone : 318-325-9160
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2358979771031517/?active_tab=about
Wine, Chocolate & Jazz – Masquerade Ball
Come out and enjoy great wine, various chocolates and great sounds of Jazz while mingling with The Arts with Passion supporters and friends. Food will be catered by Chef Darrell Teats. Cash Bar and VIP tables are available.
Hours : 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM
Cost : $35 for singles, $60 for couples
Address : The Hub
201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201