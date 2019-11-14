Weekend Events for November 14-17

WEST MONROE, La. — Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about all of the fun events happening this weekend in the twin cities.

Thursday

Full Moon Walk and Owl Program

Celebrate November’s Frosty Moon with an owl program followed by a walk out to the pier to see the moon rise over the lake.

Hours : 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

Celebrity Lip Sync Battle of Northeast Louisiana

You’ve seen if before on Spike TV or on Jimmy Fallon: Lip Sync Battles with celebrities. Join the Downtown Monroe Alliance Thursday Nov. 14th at Ouachita Grand Plaza to watch your favorite local celebrities battle for their favorite charity! Not only will this event benefit three local charities, the proceeds of this event will be used for Downtown Monroe projects. Doors open at 6 p.m. with showtime starting at 7 p.m. The mic may be off, but the battle is ON!

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : $25 in advance and $35 at the door

Address : Ouachita Grand Plaza

Moscow Ballet

This Christmas give your family the gift of Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker! Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic. With world-class artists, over 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets, and soaring birds, don’t miss your chance to ring in the holidays with this acclaimed Christmas extravaganza. The New York Times “Hot Ticket!”. Celebrate this cherished holiday tradition and relive the dream with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Get tickets for the whole family now!

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : $29-$79

Address : Jack Howard Theater

Bishop Gunn Concert

Don’t miss out on Bishop Gunn in concert on November 14th!

Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $15-$40

Address : The Hub

Friday & Saturday

Little Women

Don’t miss out on a showing of Little Women at the Strauss Theatre Center! Based on the timeless story of love of family and determination to face the problems of life during crisis, LITTLE WOMEN begins that memorable Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip. It ends just a year later when the family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas, but also the return of Mr. March. In between these two events, we again live, laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy, and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic.

Hours : 7:00 p.m.

Cost : $30 for adults/$15 for Students

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

Saturday

Heart of a Tiger 5K

Be sure to make it to Flying Tiger on November 16th for the 2nd Annual Heart of a Tiger 5K and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run! Proceeds to benefit the John Clarke Perry Foundation. Kids Fun Run will start at 9am and the 5k will start at 9:30am. 5k will be chip timed and awards will be given in the following divisions: -Overall Male/Female, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd male/female: 19 & under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+ . Flying Tiger will be family friendly and open all day. They will have jumpers, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, as well as auctions and raffles for some amazing prizes!

Hours : 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Cost : 5K Run/Walk: $30, 1K Kids Fun Run: $20

Address : Flying Tiger Brewery

Super Saturday – November

Join Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana for Super Saturday! They will be celebrating their youth volunteers with opportunities for service learning hours as well as hosting activities for children. They will have playground cleanup, garden maintenance and more! As always, this event is free and open to the public!

Hours : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana

SCCA Auto Cross (Sat & Sun)

The Red River Region of the Sports Car Club of America is based in West Monroe, Louisiana. It encompasses all of Louisiana north of Alexandria plus the first tier of counties in Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi. This event will be at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center on November 16-17.

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-325-9160

Blue Jean Ball

Come enjoy live music, dinner, bar, silent auction and several contests throughout the night. Family Promise of Ouachita will be crowning King and Queen of the Ball so come in your best Blue Jean Ball attire! This event supports their mission to provide the services and shelter to assist families in their transition from homelessness to in a home as a strong family unit!

Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address : 111 Cotton Street

Dogue – A Runway Show

This fundraiser, happening on November 16th, will be benefiting Save Our Shelter Pets of Ouachita Parish. SOS is a nonprofit group that is raising money to build a new parish animal shelter. This event will include a fashion show with models showcasing hair and makeup done by The Parlor House and clothing/shoes/jewelry provided by local boutiques and artists. There will be multiple models selected per segment with each model having a different hair, makeup, and wardrobe style. There will also be music artists performing at this event making it a night full of entertainment.

Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $15

Address : The Hub

Cody Johnson Concert

Hear Cody Johnson live in concert at the Monroe Civic Center on November 16th!

Hours : 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address : Monroe Civic Center

Looking ahead to Monday!

2019 City of Monroe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Capitol Christmas Tree

Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The Carson National Forest in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors will bring this special gift from New Mexico to Washington, D.C. for the 2019 season, involving more than 25 communities along the way including an appearance in Monroe, Louisiana, Monday, November 18, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center, located at 401 Lea Joyner Expressway. Festivities during the tree’s visit to Monroe, LA on (November 18) will include the City of Monroe annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, Christmas songs featuring the J.S. Clark Elementary School Choir, Hot Chocolate & Cookies, holiday characters provided by KNOE TV-8, a guest appearance by Santa Claus, and the first 500 visitors will receive a FREE Christmas ornament. Activities are open to the public and free for all to enjoy.

Hours : 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Monroe Civic Center