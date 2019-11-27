Weekend Events for Nov. 27-Dec. 1

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Abby Wise with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us to talk about all the fun events happening over the Thanksgiving weekend.

2019 Monroe Turkey Trot — The Monroe Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019 at the Downtown River Market in Monroe, LA. This year it will be one distance! This will be a 3 mile loop in Downtown Monroe. Race day registration starts at 7 am with a race start time of 8 am. Venue: RiverMarket 316 South Grand, Monroe Hours: Race starts at 8:00 AM Cost: $20 Phone: (318) 807-9985

7th Annual Black Friday Ranger Hike — Join the ranger for a 5K walk on the Edgewater Trail to work off that Thanksgiving Meal and hopefully see some critters. This trail is grass and can be wet and muddy depending on the weather so wear appropriate shoes. Meet at the Visitor Center. Venue: Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge 480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe Hours: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Phone: 318-387-1114

Children’s Lighted Christmas Parade sponsored by Origin Bank — A night-time parade featuring children in costume on decorated bikes, floats and wagons! The parade is open to all pre-school and elementary school-age children. Parents must be present. Prizes for best-decorated float, bike, and costume! Line up at 5:00 PM in Alley Park. Rain Date: Dec. 6. Venue: Antique Alley 100-400 blocks of Trenton Street, West Monroe Hours: 6:00 PM Cost: No fee but donations to the Children’s Coalition are Welcome

Open Wagon Rides Through the Lights — Landry Vineyards is once again providing its wonderful wagon so everyone can take a ride through the festive lights in Monroe and West Monroe. The 30-minute rides begin at 5 PM every Friday and Saturday nights beginning Nov 29. The ride begins at Commerce Street and ends at Wood Street. For private group rides during the week, please call Jason at 318-537-4328. Venue: Antique Alley 100-400 blocks of Trenton Street, West Monroe Hours: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Cost: $5 per person

Pecanland Mall Holiday Festival — Pecanland Mall will be hosting its annual Holiday Festival at Center Court near the fountains on November 30, 2019, from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. If you’re interested in being a Vendor at this event please contact Poonam Patel at Poonam.Patel@brookfieldpropertiesretail.com or 318.322.4794 for all details. Venue: Pecanland Mall 4700 Millhaven Road, Suite 2000, Monroe Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Phone: 318-322-4635

Children’s Activity with Author Tassa Avara — Join local children’s book author and illustrator Tassa Avara for a children’s activity based on her books followed by a meet and greet with the author and a chance to purchase her books and get them signed. Her books include “Armadillo Learns the Power of Kindness” and “Tinker the Skunk Learns the Golden Rule”. Venue: Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge 480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe Hours: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Cost: Free Phone: 318-366-0871

Downtown Holiday Stroll — Join the Downtown Monroe Alliance on Nov. 30th for its first-ever holiday stroll from 2:00 PM 7:00 PM! Get in the Christmas spirit by strolling down Desiard Street with the launch of the holiday shopping season. Come out and enjoy the culture of Monroe through food, arts, shopping, and music! Santa Claus will even be making an appearance! Don’t miss out! Venue: Downtown Monroe 100 DeSiard Street, Monroe Hours: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Cost: Free Phone: 318-329-3254

Holiday Outdoor Movie sponsored by Centric Federal Credit Union — What could be better than watching one of your favorite Christmas movies in Antique Alley under the magical Christmas lights? The Holiday Outdoor Movie is free for everyone! Get ready to watch Baby Shark and The Grinch! Venue: Alley Park 200 Natchitoches, West Monroe Hours: 5:30 PM

Cowboy Mouth in Concert — Don’t miss out on Cowboy Mouth in concert on November 30th at the Hub! Venue: The Hub 201 Washington St., Monroe Hours: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa — Don’t miss out on Cookies and Cocoa with Santa at the Hamilton House on Dec. 1st! Venue: Hamilton House 318 Trenton Street, West Monroe Date: 12/01/2019 Hours: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Phone: 318-366-241