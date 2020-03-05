Weekend Events for March 5-8

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us to talk about all of the events happening this weekend in the twin cities!
Monster X Tour
West Monroe will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS, as the Monster X Tour invades the IKE Hamilton Expo Center on March 6th and 7th! See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster X Tour! Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party!
Date(s) : 03/06/2020 – 03/07/2020
Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena
501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292
Phone : 318-325-9160
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2875469299139093/
Dancing with the Louisiana Stars
Cha Cha your way in the Monroe Civic Center’s Arena and watch your favorite local celebrities and personalities compete for the 2020 Championship Title!
Date(s) : 03/06/2020 – 03/06/2020
Hours : 7:00 PM
Address : Monroe Civic Center
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210
Phone : 318-329-2225
The Word Alive Tour by Lifeway Women Experience The Word Alive with Lysa! This is an immersive, hands-on journey into God’s word. Experience Scripture with elements that will help you see, taste, hear, and touch the Holy Land without ever leaving the country. Worship with Ellie Holcomb, develop a genuine passion to study and apply the Bible to your current circumstances, connect more deeply to God as you read His Word with more understanding, and sense the Lord speaking personally to you.
Date(s) : 03/06/2020 – 03/07/2020
Hours : Starts at 7:00 PM Friday and 12:30 PM Saturday
Cost : $89
Address : First West
500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-322-5104
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1135553726632005/
Monroe Symphony League Book Sale
Two buildings full of hardbacks, paperbacks, magazines, records, sheet music, CDs and much more. New to the sale is the Corner Store which features many gently used home decorating, seasonal, and entertainment items. Many books, puzzles, and magazines priced 25-50 cents. The buildings are organized by type including children’s, biographies, suspense, classics, cookbooks, humor, large print, reference, religion, romance, sports, travel, crafts. The proceeds from the book sales are used to support the projects of the Monroe Symphony League.
Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/08/2020
Hours : Saturday, March 7 9:00 – 5:00; Sunday, March 8 1:00-5:00
Cost : Free except first day admission is $2/adult
Address : Monroe Symphony League Book Room
320 North 4th Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-537-5171
Disney’s The Lion King Jr. at SYAA
Join Strauss as the African savannah comes to life on their stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle… and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.
Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/08/2020
Cost : Adults – $14 Students – $10
Address : Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts
1300 1/2 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-812-7922
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/562232291303555/
Morning Hike
A ranger-led hike showcasing the mounds, earthworks, and nature found in the park. Participants will meet in the museum at 10 a.m. for an introductory video; the hike can take up to two hours to complete, depending on the pace of the group. Weather permitting. For more information call 888.926.5492 toll free or 318.926.5492 locally.
Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020
Hours : 10:00 AM –
Cost : $4
Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site
6859 Highway 577, Pioneer, LA 71266
Phone : 888-926-5492
Woofstock
It’s all about Peace, Love, and Paws! This fun day will be filled with unique shopping, great food, fun contests, groovy activities and refreshments for your pup as well as the whole family. Local rescues, vets, pet stores, and shelters will be joining the RiverMarket and their vendors to share their low-cost pet services, pet products, hosting pet activities, and education on various topics. This will be a day you will not want to miss out on! They encourage you and your pet pals to dress up in the most funky, hip and groovy costumes to join in the fun. Handmade and healthy shopping, delicious food and entertaining activities will be available for both the canines and their families, all in support of raising money for local organizations.
Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020
Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Downtown Riverwalk
316 South Grand, Monroe, La 71203
Phone : 318-812-0450
ZRP Downtown Block Party Join 2Dudes Brew & Que on March 7th from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM for the Zoey Renee Project Downtown Block Party. Enjoy food, family fun, live music, face painting, pet adoption, a chicken wing cook off, and more!
Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020
Hours : 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Address : 2Dudes Brew & Que
436 Desiard St, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-855-5808
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2837095816352632/
ULM Women’s Basketball vs UT Arlington
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Basketball team take on UT Arlington!
Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
The JLM Twin City Scavenger HuntThe Junior League of Monroe is hosting its first Twin City Scavenger Hunt on March 7, 2020! This is an exciting new fundraiser to support their projects and programs in the community for the benefit of women and children at risk. Teams of 4-6 people will compete to see who can find/complete as many items off the list from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with CASH PRIZES for the Top 3 winners and Best Costumes! Registration form attached in PDF.
Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020
Hours : 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Address : Junior League of Monroe
2811 Cameron Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-322-3236
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/213122516513302/