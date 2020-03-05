Weekend Events for March 5-8

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us to talk about all of the events happening this weekend in the twin cities!

Monster X Tour

West Monroe will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS, as the Monster X Tour invades the IKE Hamilton Expo Center on March 6th and 7th! See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster X Tour! Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party!

Date(s) : 03/06/2020 – 03/07/2020

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-325-9160

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2875469299139093/

Dancing with the Louisiana Stars

Cha Cha your way in the Monroe Civic Center’s Arena and watch your favorite local celebrities and personalities compete for the 2020 Championship Title!

Date(s) : 03/06/2020 – 03/06/2020

Hours : 7:00 PM

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

The Word Alive Tour by Lifeway Women Experience The Word Alive with Lysa! This is an immersive, hands-on journey into God’s word. Experience Scripture with elements that will help you see, taste, hear, and touch the Holy Land without ever leaving the country. Worship with Ellie Holcomb, develop a genuine passion to study and apply the Bible to your current circumstances, connect more deeply to God as you read His Word with more understanding, and sense the Lord speaking personally to you.

Date(s) : 03/06/2020 – 03/07/2020

Hours : Starts at 7:00 PM Friday and 12:30 PM Saturday

Cost : $89

Address : First West

500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-322-5104

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1135553726632005/

Monroe Symphony League Book Sale

Two buildings full of hardbacks, paperbacks, magazines, records, sheet music, CDs and much more. New to the sale is the Corner Store which features many gently used home decorating, seasonal, and entertainment items. Many books, puzzles, and magazines priced 25-50 cents. The buildings are organized by type including children’s, biographies, suspense, classics, cookbooks, humor, large print, reference, religion, romance, sports, travel, crafts. The proceeds from the book sales are used to support the projects of the Monroe Symphony League.

Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/08/2020

Hours : Saturday, March 7 9:00 – 5:00; Sunday, March 8 1:00-5:00

Cost : Free except first day admission is $2/adult

Address : Monroe Symphony League Book Room

320 North 4th Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-537-5171

Disney’s The Lion King Jr. at SYAA

Join Strauss as the African savannah comes to life on their stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle… and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/08/2020

Cost : Adults – $14 Students – $10

Address : Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts

1300 1/2 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-812-7922

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/562232291303555/

Morning Hike

A ranger-led hike showcasing the mounds, earthworks, and nature found in the park. Participants will meet in the museum at 10 a.m. for an introductory video; the hike can take up to two hours to complete, depending on the pace of the group. Weather permitting. For more information call 888.926.5492 toll free or 318.926.5492 locally.

Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020

Hours : 10:00 AM –

Cost : $4

Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site

6859 Highway 577, Pioneer, LA 71266

Phone : 888-926-5492

Woofstock

It’s all about Peace, Love, and Paws! This fun day will be filled with unique shopping, great food, fun contests, groovy activities and refreshments for your pup as well as the whole family. Local rescues, vets, pet stores, and shelters will be joining the RiverMarket and their vendors to share their low-cost pet services, pet products, hosting pet activities, and education on various topics. This will be a day you will not want to miss out on! They encourage you and your pet pals to dress up in the most funky, hip and groovy costumes to join in the fun. Handmade and healthy shopping, delicious food and entertaining activities will be available for both the canines and their families, all in support of raising money for local organizations.

Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020

Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown Riverwalk

316 South Grand, Monroe, La 71203

Phone : 318-812-0450

ZRP Downtown Block Party Join 2Dudes Brew & Que on March 7th from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM for the Zoey Renee Project Downtown Block Party. Enjoy food, family fun, live music, face painting, pet adoption, a chicken wing cook off, and more!

Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020

Hours : 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Address : 2Dudes Brew & Que

436 Desiard St, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-855-5808

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2837095816352632/

ULM Women’s Basketball vs UT Arlington

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Basketball team take on UT Arlington!

Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

The JLM Twin City Scavenger HuntThe Junior League of Monroe is hosting its first Twin City Scavenger Hunt on March 7, 2020! This is an exciting new fundraiser to support their projects and programs in the community for the benefit of women and children at risk. Teams of 4-6 people will compete to see who can find/complete as many items off the list from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with CASH PRIZES for the Top 3 winners and Best Costumes! Registration form attached in PDF.

Date(s) : 03/07/2020 – 03/07/2020

Hours : 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Address : Junior League of Monroe

2811 Cameron Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-322-3236

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/213122516513302/