Weekend Events for March 24-28

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the events happening this weekend in the twin cities.
ULM Softball vs Southeastern Louisiana
Cheer on the ULM Softball team as they take on Southeastern Louisiana!
Date(s) : 03/24/2021 – 03/24/2021
Address : ULM Softball Field
Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : (318) 342-1000
Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale
Enjoy a beautiful performance by the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. The performance, Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale” is premiering virtually on March 25th on YouTube and at mymso.org. The MSP welcomes Conductor Kermit Poling and Narrator Keith Beard.
Date(s) : 03/25/2021 – 03/25/2021
Hours : 7:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Virtual Event
Phone : 318-812-6761
Website : http://mymso.org
Whose Wives Are They Anyway?
Don’t miss out on Whose Wives Are They Anyway at Strauss Little Theatre! Michael Parker’s laugh-riot involves two men trying to fool their new female boss into thinking that their wives are indeed with them on what they had intended to be a totally innocent weekend of golfing. Impersonation seems to work for a short time, but everything falls apart as the wives, who have been shopping in New York, show up. Don’t miss out!
Date(s) : 03/26/2021 – 03/27/2021
Address : Strauss Theatre Center
1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-323-6681
Louisiana State Games – Warhawk Open Racquetball
Don’t miss out on the Warhawk Open Racquetball tournament on March 26-27.
Date(s) : 03/26/2021 – 03/27/2021
Address : ULM Activity Center
100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-5305
Website : http://louisianastategames.com/content.cfm?p=31
North Regional Fishing Tournament
Bring your team out to compete in LHSAA North Regional Fishing Tournament! Any high school student around the area can participate for the Region 1 tournament. Takeoff will begin at 7:00 am and weigh-in will be at 3:00 pm. All teams must register online through the link provided.
Date(s) : 03/27/2021 – 03/27/2021
Address : Forsythe Park
Riverside Drive & Forsythe Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-329-2439
Website : http://www.lhsaa.org/bass-fishing
Spring Into Health Community Health Fair
ULM CPFI along with other organizations from ULM’s College of Pharmacy and the College of Health Sciences will be hosting the annual “Spring Into Health” health fair! Join them at the Monroe Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo pavilion to receive FREE health screenings! In addition, they will be educating those that attend on ways to manage their health!
Date(s) : 03/27/2021 – 03/27/2021
Hours : 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Louisiana Purchase Zoo
1405 Bernstein Park Road, Monroe, LA 71202
Phone : 318-329-2400
Bunny and Me Tea
The Easter Bunny is making a special appearance for the Children’s Museum’s Bunny and Me Tea! Each guest will get their own “chick-couterie” box and enjoy playtime at Easter Village.
Date(s) : 03/27/2021 – 03/27/2021
Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum
323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-361-9611
Easter Village
The Easter Bunny is visiting The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum! Bring your family for a day full of activities like cookie decorating and a bunny patch!
Date(s) : 03/28/2021 – 03/28/2021
Hours : 10:00 am
Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum
323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-361-9611
Goat Yoga
Goat yoga is for people of all ability or no ability at all. Class includes tour of farm. Class will be taught by Yogi, Elizabeth Griffon and will cost $20 per person. **Disclaimer: Class could be interrupted at any moment by baby goats wanting a cuddle!
Date(s) : 03/28/2021 – 03/28/2021
Hours : 2:00 PM
Cost : $20
Address : Double BB Farms
1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : (318) 355-1824
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/385123902708704
ULM Baseball vs ULL
Support the ULM Baseball team as that play against the Ragin’ Cajuns!
Date(s) : 04/01/2021 – 04/03/2021
Hours : April 1: 6:00 PM April 2: 6:00 PM April 3: 1:00 PM
Address : ULM Warhawk Field
Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-1000
Easter EGGstravaganza
Bring your family out to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo for all sorts of Easter fun! There will be Easter Egg hunts and a special visit from the Easter Bunny!
Date(s) : 04/03/2021 – 04/03/2021
Hours : 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Address : Louisiana Purchase Zoo
1405 Bernstein Park Road, Monroe, LA 71202
Phone : 318-329-2400
Landry Vineyards Concert – Flashback 5
Landry Vineyards is proud to host a live performance by Flashback 5! Spend your afternoon with your family while listening to local music, eating food and drinking Landry Vineyards wine!
Date(s) : 04/03/2021 – 04/03/2021
Hours : 4:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Address : Landry Vineyards
5699 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, LA 71292
Phone : 318-557-9051