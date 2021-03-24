Weekend Events for March 24-28

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the events happening this weekend in the twin cities.

ULM Softball vs Southeastern Louisiana

Cheer on the ULM Softball team as they take on Southeastern Louisiana!

Date(s) : 03/24/2021 – 03/24/2021

Address : ULM Softball Field

Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 342-1000

Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale

Enjoy a beautiful performance by the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. The performance, Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale” is premiering virtually on March 25th on YouTube and at mymso.org. The MSP welcomes Conductor Kermit Poling and Narrator Keith Beard.

Date(s) : 03/25/2021 – 03/25/2021

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Virtual Event

Phone : 318-812-6761

Website : http://mymso.org

Whose Wives Are They Anyway?

Don’t miss out on Whose Wives Are They Anyway at Strauss Little Theatre! Michael Parker’s laugh-riot involves two men trying to fool their new female boss into thinking that their wives are indeed with them on what they had intended to be a totally innocent weekend of golfing. Impersonation seems to work for a short time, but everything falls apart as the wives, who have been shopping in New York, show up. Don’t miss out!

Date(s) : 03/26/2021 – 03/27/2021

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-323-6681

Louisiana State Games – Warhawk Open Racquetball

Don’t miss out on the Warhawk Open Racquetball tournament on March 26-27.

Date(s) : 03/26/2021 – 03/27/2021

Address : ULM Activity Center

100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-5305

Website : http://louisianastategames.com/content.cfm?p=31

North Regional Fishing Tournament

Bring your team out to compete in LHSAA North Regional Fishing Tournament! Any high school student around the area can participate for the Region 1 tournament. Takeoff will begin at 7:00 am and weigh-in will be at 3:00 pm. All teams must register online through the link provided.

Date(s) : 03/27/2021 – 03/27/2021

Address : Forsythe Park

Riverside Drive & Forsythe Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-329-2439

Website : http://www.lhsaa.org/bass-fishing

Spring Into Health Community Health Fair

ULM CPFI along with other organizations from ULM’s College of Pharmacy and the College of Health Sciences will be hosting the annual “Spring Into Health” health fair! Join them at the Monroe Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo pavilion to receive FREE health screenings! In addition, they will be educating those that attend on ways to manage their health!

Date(s) : 03/27/2021 – 03/27/2021

Hours : 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Louisiana Purchase Zoo

1405 Bernstein Park Road, Monroe, LA 71202

Phone : 318-329-2400

Bunny and Me Tea

The Easter Bunny is making a special appearance for the Children’s Museum’s Bunny and Me Tea! Each guest will get their own “chick-couterie” box and enjoy playtime at Easter Village.

Date(s) : 03/27/2021 – 03/27/2021

Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-361-9611

Easter Village

The Easter Bunny is visiting The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum! Bring your family for a day full of activities like cookie decorating and a bunny patch!

Date(s) : 03/28/2021 – 03/28/2021

Hours : 10:00 am

Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-361-9611

Goat Yoga

Goat yoga is for people of all ability or no ability at all. Class includes tour of farm. Class will be taught by Yogi, Elizabeth Griffon and will cost $20 per person. **Disclaimer: Class could be interrupted at any moment by baby goats wanting a cuddle!

Date(s) : 03/28/2021 – 03/28/2021

Hours : 2:00 PM

Cost : $20

Address : Double BB Farms

1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 355-1824

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/385123902708704

ULM Baseball vs ULL

Support the ULM Baseball team as that play against the Ragin’ Cajuns!

Date(s) : 04/01/2021 – 04/03/2021

Hours : April 1: 6:00 PM April 2: 6:00 PM April 3: 1:00 PM

Address : ULM Warhawk Field

Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-1000

Easter EGGstravaganza

Bring your family out to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo for all sorts of Easter fun! There will be Easter Egg hunts and a special visit from the Easter Bunny!

Date(s) : 04/03/2021 – 04/03/2021

Hours : 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Address : Louisiana Purchase Zoo

1405 Bernstein Park Road, Monroe, LA 71202

Phone : 318-329-2400

Landry Vineyards Concert – Flashback 5

Landry Vineyards is proud to host a live performance by Flashback 5! Spend your afternoon with your family while listening to local music, eating food and drinking Landry Vineyards wine!

Date(s) : 04/03/2021 – 04/03/2021

Hours : 4:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Address : Landry Vineyards

5699 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-557-9051