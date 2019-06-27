Weekend Events for June 28-30, 2019

(6/27/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to get us prepared for all of this weekend’s events.

Thursday

George Tobolowsky Reception and Artist’s Tour

Thursday, June 27 Sculptor George Tobolowsky visits Monroe for a reception and to give an

artist’s tour of his works that are displayed at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens. The gardens

and Bible Museum will be open from 5:00 – 8:00pm at no cost. A meet and greet reception will

begin at 6:30pm. Mr. Tobolowsky will lead a walking tour of his sculptures beginning at 7:00pm.

The reception will be held on the terrace of Elsong Garden located at 2006 Riverside Drive.

Since Tobolowsky began making sculptures in the mid-2000s, he has created more than 500

sculptures for exhibition. Made from reclaimed materials, his works have been featured in

several solo and group exhibitions in museums, sculpture gardens, and galleries. He obtains the

materials for his sculptures from scrap yards and fabrication plants, bringing together the repurposed

industrial waste into abstract compositions. Working with drills, airplane and truck

parts, polished steel and more, Tobolowsky achieves a “light and lyrical” design, even when the

sculpture can sometimes weigh several tons.

Hours : 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Friday

Ouachita Live Concert – Emerald Accent

FREE Outdoor Live Music Event! Stop by Downtown West Monroe every Last Friday March –

October for a musical event!

Hours : 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Antique Alley

Friday & Saturday Night

Virginia Jones and the Curse of Nergal

A mystery spoof of the Hollywood adventure films. The time, 1932. The place Marlene’s Cabaret

in Liechtenstein. Wealthy explorer, Sir Wallis Burgess, is dead, his ashes in an urn he retrieved

from the recently discovered tomb of the Mesopotamian God of the Underworld, Nergal. Some

say he died of the curse. Others suspect his greedy wife, his mysterious mistress, his double-crossing

partner or the dangerous followers of the Underworld God. It is up to adventuress

Virginia Jones to discover which as well as what became of the map of the catacombs and the

Eye of Nergal. To do so she must battle both wits and skills with her arch nemesis the Baron

DeFalcon, as well as their mutual desire for one another. Don’t miss out on this showing of

Virginia Jones and the Curse of Nergal at the Strauss Theatre Center! This is a dinner theatre

catered by Chef Pat Nolan!

Hours : 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Cost : $45 per person

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

Saturday

Native American Storytelling

Join the Interpretive Ranger to hear stories and to share stories about Native American culture.

Story telling is a centuries-old tradition created for pleasure, as well as to pass down the history

and oral traditions of an area or group of people.

Hours : 9:15 AM – 10:00 AM

Cost : $4

Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site

Downtown Cinema Presents: The Sandlot

You’re killing me Smalls! Don’t miss The Sandlot on the big screen at Downtown Cinema.

Admission, popcorn and water are free, just bring your own seating. Movie starts at dark.

Hours : 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown Cinema

Sunday

Float the Ouachita

Float the Ouachita on June 30th! They will be launching at the Forsythe Boat Ramp and landing

at the shorelines of Warehouse No.1 Restaurant. The after party will be at Flying Tiger Brewery

where they will also be hosting BoleyPalooza! Don’t miss out on a fun day floating the Ouachita

River!

Hours : 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Address : Forsythe Boat Dock

2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201

Goat Yoga at the Farm

Come join Double BB Farms for Goat Yoga at the farm! Goat yoga is for people of all ability or

no ability at all. This event will be outside so dress appropriately. Class includes tour of farm.

Please bring your yoga mat if you have one. Class will be taught by Yogi, Elizabeth Griffon.

**Disclaimer: Class could be interrupted at any moment by baby goats wanting a cuddle!

Hours : 4:00 PM

Cost : $20

Address : Double BB Farms

1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203

WWE Live: SummerSlam Heatwave Tour

Enjoy live wrestling on June 30th at the Monroe Civic Center!

Hours : 5:00 PM

Cost : $15-$325

Address : Monroe Civic Center