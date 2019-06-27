Weekend Events for June 28-30, 2019

(6/27/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to get us prepared for all of this weekend’s events.
George Tobolowsky Reception and Artist’s Tour
Thursday, June 27 Sculptor George Tobolowsky visits Monroe for a reception and to give an
artist’s tour of his works that are displayed at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens. The gardens
and Bible Museum will be open from 5:00 – 8:00pm at no cost. A meet and greet reception will
begin at 6:30pm. Mr. Tobolowsky will lead a walking tour of his sculptures beginning at 7:00pm.
The reception will be held on the terrace of Elsong Garden located at 2006 Riverside Drive.
Since Tobolowsky began making sculptures in the mid-2000s, he has created more than 500
sculptures for exhibition. Made from reclaimed materials, his works have been featured in
several solo and group exhibitions in museums, sculpture gardens, and galleries. He obtains the
materials for his sculptures from scrap yards and fabrication plants, bringing together the repurposed
industrial waste into abstract compositions. Working with drills, airplane and truck
parts, polished steel and more, Tobolowsky achieves a “light and lyrical” design, even when the
sculpture can sometimes weigh several tons.
Hours : 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens
Friday
Ouachita Live Concert – Emerald Accent
FREE Outdoor Live Music Event! Stop by Downtown West Monroe every Last Friday March –
October for a musical event!
Hours : 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Antique Alley
Friday & Saturday Night
Virginia Jones and the Curse of Nergal
A mystery spoof of the Hollywood adventure films. The time, 1932. The place Marlene’s Cabaret
in Liechtenstein. Wealthy explorer, Sir Wallis Burgess, is dead, his ashes in an urn he retrieved
from the recently discovered tomb of the Mesopotamian God of the Underworld, Nergal. Some
say he died of the curse. Others suspect his greedy wife, his mysterious mistress, his double-crossing
partner or the dangerous followers of the Underworld God. It is up to adventuress
Virginia Jones to discover which as well as what became of the map of the catacombs and the
Eye of Nergal. To do so she must battle both wits and skills with her arch nemesis the Baron
DeFalcon, as well as their mutual desire for one another. Don’t miss out on this showing of
Virginia Jones and the Curse of Nergal at the Strauss Theatre Center! This is a dinner theatre
catered by Chef Pat Nolan!
Hours : 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Cost : $45 per person
Address : Strauss Theatre Center
Saturday
Native American Storytelling
Join the Interpretive Ranger to hear stories and to share stories about Native American culture.
Story telling is a centuries-old tradition created for pleasure, as well as to pass down the history
and oral traditions of an area or group of people.
Hours : 9:15 AM – 10:00 AM
Cost : $4
Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site
Downtown Cinema Presents: The Sandlot
You’re killing me Smalls! Don’t miss The Sandlot on the big screen at Downtown Cinema.
Admission, popcorn and water are free, just bring your own seating. Movie starts at dark.
Hours : 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Downtown Cinema
Sunday
Float the Ouachita
Float the Ouachita on June 30th! They will be launching at the Forsythe Boat Ramp and landing
at the shorelines of Warehouse No.1 Restaurant. The after party will be at Flying Tiger Brewery
where they will also be hosting BoleyPalooza! Don’t miss out on a fun day floating the Ouachita
River!
Hours : 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Address : Forsythe Boat Dock
2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201
Goat Yoga at the Farm
Come join Double BB Farms for Goat Yoga at the farm! Goat yoga is for people of all ability or
no ability at all. This event will be outside so dress appropriately. Class includes tour of farm.
Please bring your yoga mat if you have one. Class will be taught by Yogi, Elizabeth Griffon.
**Disclaimer: Class could be interrupted at any moment by baby goats wanting a cuddle!
Hours : 4:00 PM
Cost : $20
Address : Double BB Farms
1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203
WWE Live: SummerSlam Heatwave Tour
Enjoy live wrestling on June 30th at the Monroe Civic Center!
Hours : 5:00 PM
Cost : $15-$325
Address : Monroe Civic Center