Weekend Events for June 14-16 with Sheila Snow

(6/13/19) WEST MONROE, La. -- Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor's Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about the weekend events for June 14-16.

Thursday

Beer & Bards

Beer & Bards takes place on the 2nd Thursday of every month at Enoch's Irish Cafe and Pub. It

begins at roughly 7:00pm and lasts anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half. They ask for

readers from all walks of life whether they be students, teachers, published authors, or just the

casual connoisseur of short fiction and/or poetry from within the community, the state, or

anywhere in the world! Anyone with questions or who wishes to read can reach Jack Heflin,

ULM English Professor and Beer & Bards Host, by either sending a message on the Beer &

Bards Facebook page or contacting him directly at heflin@ulm.edu.

Hours : 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Address : Enoch's Irish Pub

Marty Haggard - A Tribute to My Dad, Merle Haggard

Thursday, June 13 in Monroe, LA at the Strauss Theatre Center -Marty Haggard, oldest son of

the legendary Merle Haggard, pays tribute to his dad through stories and songs. Enjoy an evening

of real country music. Marty will be available after the show to meet, greet and sign autographs.

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : $27

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

Friday

Herons on the Bayou: The Big Reveal Celebration

Enjoy a Community Wide Reveal Celebration for the Herons on the Bayou Public Sculpture

Project. They are wrapping up this big project by bringing all of the Herons out to Kiroli Park to

reveal their awesome designs! Each of the 51 herons will be at the Bandstand under the trees for

the sponsors and their Artists to UNCOVER their Herons! This will be a fun night of

celebrations with live music and to top it off there will be ice cream, coke floats, and sweets of

all kinds!

Hours : 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Kiroli Park

Saturday

Disc Golf - Louisiana State Games

Enjoy a day of disc golf at the Louisiana State Games on June 15th!

Address : Chennault Park & Golf Course

Baseball - Louisiana State Games (Sat & Sun)

Enjoy a weekend full of baseball at the Louisiana State Games for baseball on June 15th and

16th!

Address : Biedenharn Sports Complex

Super Saturday - June

Join Children's Coalition for Northeast Louisiana for Super Saturday! They will be celebrating

their youth volunteers with opportunities for service learning hours as well as hosting activities

for children. They will have playground cleanup, garden maintenance and more! As always, this

event is free and open to the public!

Hours : 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Children's Coalition for Northeast Louisiana

Food Truck Festival & Tracker Boat Show

Food trucks have exploded onto the culinary scene all across Louisiana. The Rivermarket is

celebrating their craft with the Food Truck Festival! Enjoy delicious foods as well as shopping

with great local vendors. This event will include several different food trucks, that will be

serving several different types of food! Tracker Boating Center will be there showing off some of

their newest boats and barges. This event is family friendly, and there will be something for the

whole family to enjoy!

Hours : 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown Riverwalk

Stormtroopers at the Library

The First Order is taking over the Ouachita Valley Branch! Will you join their ranks or the New

Republic? Come see the stormtroopers for yourself! Meet Bast Alpha Garrison and learn about

the worldwide Star Wars costuming organization. Stormtroopers will be at the Ouachita Valley

Branch at 2 p.m. June 15.

Hours : 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Ouachita Parish Public Library - Ouachita Valley Branch

Sunday

Father's Day Blues Show

K9 Entertainment Presents the Father's Day Blues Show happening Sunday, June 16th at

Richwood Park. Gates open at 12:00 pm and the show starts at 6:00 pm. Sponsored by Creed &

Creed Law Offices. Bring your own drinks, coolers, and tents.

Hours : 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Address : Richwood Park