Weekend Events for June 14-16 with Sheila Snow

(6/13/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about the weekend events for June 14-16.
Thursday
Beer & Bards
Beer & Bards takes place on the 2nd Thursday of every month at Enoch’s Irish Cafe and Pub. It
begins at roughly 7:00pm and lasts anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half. They ask for
readers from all walks of life whether they be students, teachers, published authors, or just the
casual connoisseur of short fiction and/or poetry from within the community, the state, or
anywhere in the world! Anyone with questions or who wishes to read can reach Jack Heflin,
ULM English Professor and Beer & Bards Host, by either sending a message on the Beer &
Bards Facebook page or contacting him directly at heflin@ulm.edu.
Hours : 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Address : Enoch’s Irish Pub
Marty Haggard – A Tribute to My Dad, Merle Haggard
Thursday, June 13 in Monroe, LA at the Strauss Theatre Center -Marty Haggard, oldest son of
the legendary Merle Haggard, pays tribute to his dad through stories and songs. Enjoy an evening
of real country music. Marty will be available after the show to meet, greet and sign autographs.
Hours : 7:00 PM
Cost : $27
Address : Strauss Theatre Center
Friday
Herons on the Bayou: The Big Reveal Celebration
Enjoy a Community Wide Reveal Celebration for the Herons on the Bayou Public Sculpture
Project. They are wrapping up this big project by bringing all of the Herons out to Kiroli Park to
reveal their awesome designs! Each of the 51 herons will be at the Bandstand under the trees for
the sponsors and their Artists to UNCOVER their Herons! This will be a fun night of
celebrations with live music and to top it off there will be ice cream, coke floats, and sweets of
all kinds!
Hours : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Kiroli Park
Saturday
Disc Golf – Louisiana State Games
Enjoy a day of disc golf at the Louisiana State Games on June 15th!
Address : Chennault Park & Golf Course
Baseball – Louisiana State Games (Sat & Sun)
Enjoy a weekend full of baseball at the Louisiana State Games for baseball on June 15th and
16th!
Address : Biedenharn Sports Complex
Super Saturday – June
Join Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana for Super Saturday! They will be celebrating
their youth volunteers with opportunities for service learning hours as well as hosting activities
for children. They will have playground cleanup, garden maintenance and more! As always, this
event is free and open to the public!
Hours : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana
Food Truck Festival & Tracker Boat Show
Food trucks have exploded onto the culinary scene all across Louisiana. The Rivermarket is
celebrating their craft with the Food Truck Festival! Enjoy delicious foods as well as shopping
with great local vendors. This event will include several different food trucks, that will be
serving several different types of food! Tracker Boating Center will be there showing off some of
their newest boats and barges. This event is family friendly, and there will be something for the
whole family to enjoy!
Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Downtown Riverwalk
Stormtroopers at the Library
The First Order is taking over the Ouachita Valley Branch! Will you join their ranks or the New
Republic? Come see the stormtroopers for yourself! Meet Bast Alpha Garrison and learn about
the worldwide Star Wars costuming organization. Stormtroopers will be at the Ouachita Valley
Branch at 2 p.m. June 15.
Hours : 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Ouachita Parish Public Library – Ouachita Valley Branch
Sunday
Father’s Day Blues Show
K9 Entertainment Presents the Father’s Day Blues Show happening Sunday, June 16th at
Richwood Park. Gates open at 12:00 pm and the show starts at 6:00 pm. Sponsored by Creed &
Creed Law Offices. Bring your own drinks, coolers, and tents.
Hours : 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Address : Richwood Park