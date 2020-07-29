Weekend Events for July 31 – Aug. 2

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the fun things happening this weekend in the twin cities.

Dixie World Series

The Dixie World Series will be held July 31-August 5 at the Sterlington Sports Complex. Don’t miss out!

Date(s) : 07/31/2020 – 08/05/2020

Address : Sterlington Sports Complex

1290 LA-136, Sterlington, LA 71280

Classic Arms Productions Gun Show

Buy-Sell-Trade-Browse at the West Monroe Convention Center! Bring your gun and trade for the gun you always wanted. See hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria, and related items at discount prices.

Date(s) : 08/01/2020 – 08/02/2020

Hours : Sat. 9-5, Sun. 10-4

Cost : $8

Address : West Monroe Convention Center

901 Ridge Avenue, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 985-624-8577

Family Drive-in Movie Night

Spend time with your family and drive-in to see the live action version of the movie Aladdin (2019 version). Join First West on the 3rd street side of the West Monroe Campus in the Purple Lot with snacks and a preshow beginning at 7:45 p.m. The movie will start promptly at 8:15 p.m. They are asking families to enjoy this evening together in your car to maintain social distancing protocols and to avoid clusters of crowds from forming. Parking for the movie will be made available on a first come, first serve basis. You can claim your spot beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Date(s) : 08/02/2020 – 08/02/2020

Address : First West

500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-322-5104

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/286368356031358/