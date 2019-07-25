Weekend Events for July 26-28

WEST MONROE, La. — Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to get us ready for all of the weekend’s events.

Friday-Wednesday

Dixie Major and Pre-Majors World Series

The 2019 Dixie Major and Pre-Majors World Series will be held at Sterlington Sports Complex July 26-31! Don’t miss out on an exciting week of baseball!

Address : Sterlington Sports Complex

Friday

Ouachita Live Concert – Horace Trahan & the Ossum Express

FREE Outdoor Live Music Event! Stop by Downtown West Monroe every Last Friday March -October for a musical event! Food and drink starts at 5:30 pm and Band starts at 7 pm!

Hours : Food and drink starts at 5:30 PM, music at 7 pm

Cost : Free

Address : Alley Park

200 Natchitoches, West Monroe, LA 71291

Saturday

Yoga Community Clean-up

Potential 2 Kinetic (P2K) has partnered with Ouachita Green and Keep West Monroe Beautiful to provide a “Yoga Community Clean-up.” Asja Jordan, yoga instructor and founder of P2K, will host an all-level yoga class at Kiroli Park from 10-11AM. Followed by the yoga class, volunteers will work to clean along Kiroli Road from 11-1PM. All cleaning supplies provided by Ouachita Green and Keep West Monroe Beautiful. No prior experience with yoga is necessary. But it is not mandatory to attend the yoga class in order to volunteer in the community clean-up.

Hours : 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Kiroli Park

Yoga & Nutrition for Good

Come out to Blue Sky Yoga in Monroe on Saturday, July 27th for Yoga & Nutrition for Good, benefiting the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana! There will be a Nutrition for Vitality talk with Hope Anderson Frugé at 1:30, followed by a “Yoga for Everybody” class with Arely Castillo Vargas at 2:15 pm, and ending with a Restorative yoga and Sound Bath with Dawn Etheredge Eakin at 3:30 pm. Minimum donation of $15 (includes all 3 activities!), with all proceeds benefiting the Food Bank’s hunger relief programs. No experience necessary! Please bring a mat if you have one.

Hours : 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Cost : $15 donation

Address : Blue Sky Yoga

Beat the Heat Bash ft. Smackwater Band

Dance the night away in a cool Luau themed setting with hors d’oeuvres, sno-cones, drink set ups, photo booth, contest for the best Hawaiian shirt, and more! $10 per person and this is a bring your own alcohol event.

Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $10

Address : Desiard Plaza Centre

Downtown Cinema Presents: Back to the Future

Great Scott! Join Downtown Cinema for their final showing as they end where they began with Back To the Future. Admission, popcorn and water are free, just bring your own seating. Movie starts at dark.

Hours : 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown Cinema