Weekend Events for July 21-23, 2019

(6/20/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to get us prepared for all of this weekend’s events.

Miss Louisiana Pageant

The Miss America Organization is the world’s largest competitive scholarship program for young women, and one of the nation’s leading achievement programs. Through this program, contestants receive thousands of dollars in scholarships and gain poise, confidence, and life skills that will benefit them, the State of Louisiana and our Country for the rest of their lives. The Miss Louisiana Pageant will be held at the Monroe Civic Center June 20-22.

Date(s) : 06/20/2019 – 06/22/2019

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

Ouachita Valley Dog Training Club – Agility Trail

Agility is a growing dog sport in the United States, with over 1 million entries to the AKC’s Agility Program each year. Dogs race against a clock as they navigate an obstacle course with strong concentration and speed.

Date(s) : 06/19/2019 – 06/23/2019

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-325-9160

Horseshoe Pitching – Louisiana State Games

Don’t miss out on the Louisiana State Games for Horseshoe Pitching on June 21st!

Date(s) : 06/21/2019 – 06/22/2019

Address : Chennault Park & Golf Course

8475 Millhaven Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-329-2454

Website : http://louisianastategames.com/content.cfm?p=28

Virginia Jones and the Curse of Nergal

A mystery spoof of the Hollywood adventure films. The time, 1932. The place Marlene’s Cabaret in Liechtenstein. Wealthy explorer, Sir Wallis Burgess, is dead, his ashes in an urn he retrieved from the recently discovered tomb of the Mesopotamian God of the Underworld, Nergal. Some say he died of the curse. Others suspect his greedy wife, his mysterious mistress, his double-crossing partner or the dangerous followers of the Underworld God. It is up to adventuress Virginia Jones to discover which as well as what became of the map of the catacombs and the Eye of Nergal. To do so she must battle both wits and skills with her arch nemesis the Baron DeFalcon, as well as their mutual desire for one another. Don’t miss out on this showing of Virginia Jones and the Curse of Nergal at the Strauss Theatre Center! This is a dinner theatre catered by Chef Pat Nolan!

Date(s) : 06/21/2019 – 06/22/2019

Hours : 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Cost : $45 per person

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-323-6681

Website : http://www.strausstc.com/virginia-jones-2/

Annual Solstice Celebration on the Lake

Join Black Bayou for their annual solstice celebration to enjoy the longest day of the year and the first day of summer. If you have your own boat, they encourage you to join them. Canoes/kayaks may be rented starting at 6:30 and reservations are required for that. The ranger will be out for a guided tour if wanted but not required. Reservations required for canoe/kayak rental – $10/person – call 387-1114.

Date(s) : 06/21/2019 – 06/21/2019

Hours : 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : 10/person for canoe rental – otherwise free

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-387-1114

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2248015775464952/

World Heritage Site Declaration

The site will hold activities in recognition of its 5th Anniversary of declaration as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). For more information call 888.926.5492 toll free or 318.926.5492 locally.

Date(s) : 06/22/2019 – 06/22/2019

Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site

6859 Highway 577, Pioneer, LA 71266

Phone : 888-926-5492

Kids Pollinator Week Activity

Celebrate National Pollinator Week with some fun pollinator centered activities and check out the pollinators in the garden. This is a drop in activity so stop by anytime between 9:30 – 11:30.

Date(s) : 06/22/2019 – 06/22/2019

Hours : 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-387-1114

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/388108095390010/

Monroe BASH

BASH is a military-themed, fun-filled evening benefiting the American Red Cross of Northeast Louisiana. Now in its 22nd year, BASH offers participants a chance to enjoy fabulous food and refreshments from Outback Steakhouse and Marsala Beverage, catch the on-going world tour of The Flaming Asburys and bid on unique auction items, such as a rare framed Beatles Album signed by all four Beatles. And all to support the programs and services of the Red Cross in our community.

Date(s) : 06/22/2019 – 06/22/2019

Hours : 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Address : Bayou Pointe Student Event Center

100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-5216

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/821259144896805/