Weekend Events for July 17-19

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the fun events happening this weekend in the twin cities.
Crappie Regional Tournament
The Crappie Regional Tournament will be held July 16-18 at the Forsythe Boat Dock.
Date(s) : 07/16/2020 – 07/18/2020
Address : Forsythe Boat Dock
2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201
2Dsports Showcase
2Dsports is a network of coaches, scouts, professionals, and organizations committed to providing opportunities for amateur players to be seen by next level recruiters.
Date(s) : 07/17/2020 – 07/19/2020
Address : Sterlington Sports Complex
1290 LA-136, Sterlington, LA 71280
Sarah Jane Nelson CD Release Concert
Don’t miss out on Sarah Jane Nelson’s CD Release Concert at Strauss Theatre Center on July 17!
Date(s) : 07/17/2020 – 07/17/2020
Hours : 6:30 PM
Cost : $20, $25 at the door
Address : Strauss Theatre Center
1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-323-6681
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/617660595457574/