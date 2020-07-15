Weekend Events for July 17-19

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the fun events happening this weekend in the twin cities.

The Crappie Regional Tournament will be held July 16-18 at the Forsythe Boat Dock.

Date(s) : 07/16/2020 – 07/18/2020

Address : Forsythe Boat Dock

2100 Riverside Dr, Monroe, LA 71201

2Dsports is a network of coaches, scouts, professionals, and organizations committed to providing opportunities for amateur players to be seen by next level recruiters.

Date(s) : 07/17/2020 – 07/19/2020

Address : Sterlington Sports Complex

1290 LA-136, Sterlington, LA 71280

Don’t miss out on Sarah Jane Nelson’s CD Release Concert at Strauss Theatre Center on July 17!

Date(s) : 07/17/2020 – 07/17/2020

Hours : 6:30 PM

Cost : $20, $25 at the door

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-323-6681

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/617660595457574/