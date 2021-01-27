Weekend Events for Jan. 28-31

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the fun events happening this weekend around the twin cities.

Nicole Duet: Extracted Realities Exhibit

The Monroe Regional Airport, Northeast Louisiana Arts Council and the Masur Museum of Art are proud to announce a new exhibition of work by New Orleans painter, Nicole Duet. Duet’s artwork explores the relationship and the inner narratives that unfold between liminal points of observation, perception, and experience. Her more recent work has been influenced by the limitations and rituals of daily life during quarantine. Her exhibition can be viewed in-person at the MLU airport from 7am-7pm daily, or online at https://masurmuseum.wixsite.com/nicoleduet.

Date(s) : 01/25/2021 – 07/30/2021

Hours : 7:00 PM

Address : Monroe Regional Airport

5400 Operations Rd, Monroe, LA 71203

Ike Derby & Classic

The Ike Derby & Classic will be held January 28-February 7.

Date(s) : 01/28/2021 – 02/07/2021

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-325-9160

Website : http://www.nchadella.com/ike/index.shtml

Louisiana State Games Basketball

Don’t miss out on the fun at the Louisiana State Games for Basketball January 29-30!

Date(s) : 01/29/2021 – 01/30/2021

Address : ULM Activity Center

100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-5305

Website : http://louisianastategames.com/content.cfm?p=34

Josh Madden at The Hub

Enjoy live music by Josh Madden at the Hub on January 29.

Date(s) : 01/29/2021 – 01/29/2021

Address : The Hub

201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/thehubmusichall/photos/a.311309866148405/790392448240142/

Empty Bowls To Go

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s 5th Annual Empty Bowls event will be held on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 from 11 AM – 1 PM at the Monroe Civic Center north side parking lot. In 2021, Empty Bowls is being re-imagined due to the pandemic. To protect the health and safety of our community, they will be having a drive-thru event. With the price of an event ticket, guests can choose a beautiful bowl to take home as a reminder of all of the empty bowls in our community. They will also pick up a to-go container of delicious soup, plus a Dining Passport with coupons for local restaurants! Get tickets here: foodbanknela.salsalabs.org/emptybowls2021

Date(s) : 01/30/2021 – 01/30/2021

Hours : 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/715594789384296

Goat Yoga

Goat yoga is for people of all ability or no ability at all. Class includes tour of farm. Class will be taught by Yogi, Elizabeth Griffon and will cost $20 per person. **Disclaimer: Class could be interrupted at any moment by baby goats wanting a cuddle!

Date(s) : 01/30/2021 – 01/30/2021

Hours : 11:00 AM

Cost : $20

Address : Double BB Farms

1816 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 355-1824

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/334426211339101

ULM Women’s Basketball vs UT Arlington

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Basketball team take on UT Arlington!

Date(s) : 02/05/2021 – 02/06/2021

Hours : Friday: 6:00 PM, Saturday: 4:00 PM

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

Downtown West Monroe Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt

Enjoy the Mardi Gras season with the Downtown West Monroe Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt! How to enter: 1- Find one of the Hidden Doubloon images in one of the participating locations throughout Downtown West Monroe. 2- Use your smart phone camera app to focus on the QR code or a QR code reader app! Click the link to the registration page. 3- Complete the registration for each Doubloon you find for your entry chance. Only one chance to win per person per Doubloon. Redundant entries will be excluded. 4- Happy Hunting!

Date(s) : 01/06/2021 – 02/11/2021

Address : Downtown West Monroe

Trenton St., West Monroe, LA 71291

Website : http://www.westmonroechamber.org/shop-west/