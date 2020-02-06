Weekend Events for Feb. 6-9

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us to talk about all the fun events happening this weekend.

Downtown Gallery Crawl

Don’t miss out on art, food, music, and fun at the February Downtown Gallery Crawl!

Date(s) : 02/06/2020 – 02/06/2020

Hours : 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Address : Art Alley

Downtown, Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1718346558301945/

Black Creatives Today

Black Creative Circle is pleased to present Black Creatives Today, a group exhibition at The Palace in downtown Monroe. The show will take place during the Downtown Gallery Crawl, 5-9 pm on February 6th. The downtown event is family-friendly and free to attend. Guests can purchase art pieces or services from an exhibiting creative of Black Creative Circle. This assembly of creatives represents a small portion of the developing Circle. The creatives voluntarily participated in the debut exhibition, Black Creatives Today, featuring works that visualize the various mediums and artists that form Black Creative Circle. Many of the creatives will give artist talks, explain the inspiration and technique used for their creations as well as discuss their purpose for joining Black Creative Circle. Guests can anticipate intriguing conversation, live music, showcases by exhibiting Circle members, and information on joining Black Creative Circle.

Date(s) : 02/06/2020 – 02/06/2020

Hours : 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : The Palace

220 Desiard St, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-557-9976

Downtown After Dark

Enjoy store discounts or door prizes at participating merchants. Visit AntiqueAlleyShops.org for more details.

Date(s) : 02/06/2020 – 02/06/2020

Hours : 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Address : Antique Alley

100-400 blocks of Trenton Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Get you deerstalker cap on – the play’s afoot! From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can the heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far elementary the truth can be at Strauss Theatre Center!

Date(s) : 02/07/2020 – 02/08/2020

Hours : 7:00 p.m. except Sunday 2:00 p. m.

Cost : $30 for adults/$15 for Students

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-323-6681

Children’s Funday at the Biedenharn

Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens once a month from 10am-12pm for their Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn! They will have crafts and fun for ages 3-16, so bring the kids and enjoy the gardens! Tickets can be purchased in the Museum Store on the morning of the event! Cost is $5 per child; Accompanying adults enter free. *All children MUST be accompanied by an adult*

Date(s) : 02/08/2020 – 02/08/2020

Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : $5 per child

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-387-5281

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/466641724039457/

Mardi Gras Madness with Krewe de Riviere

Who’s ready for Mardi Gras? Join the Origin Bank RiverMarket for a day filled with fun for the whole family to enjoy! This year’s activities include: a kid’s parade, Little Miss Mardi Gras pageant, pet, kid’s, and adults costume contests, live music from Kirby Rambin and Pocket Kandy, jumpers, face painting, a petting zoo, shopping, and food trucks.

Date(s) : 02/08/2020 – 02/08/2020

Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Address : RiverMarket

316 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 807-9985

Website : http://www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-madness-tickets-63682154037?aff=ebdshpfsecondarybucket

2020 ULM Baseball Meet & Greet

Hang out with the 2020 Warhawk Baseball Team! 2020 Season Posters will be available for autographs. Season Tickets will be ready for pickup. Throwback Jerseys can be purchased, and food will be provided!

Date(s) : 02/08/2020 – 02/08/2020

Hours : 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : ULM Warhawk Field

Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/890132864723102/

Mardi Gras Parade Party

This year, our office is on the Krewe de Riviere Inaugural Parade route, so we’re throwing a party! Stop by our location from 3-6pm for food, music, and giveaways! Sunny 98.3 will be on site pumping jams and having fun! Enjoy some spicy jambalaya or a hot dog from our food tent. Grab some Monroe-West Monroe merch while you’re here! Bottled water will be available, but for everything else – Bring Your Own Beverages! Need bathrooms? We’ve got you covered with a fresh pair of porta potties. Look no further for the perfect parade watch spot. We’re located at 212 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA, right across the street from Miro’s Restaurant. See y’all there!

Date(s) : 02/08/2020 – 02/08/2020

Hours : 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau

212 Walnut Street #100, Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/208896693568361/

Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade

Get ready to experience the roaring 20’s parade style! Enjoy a traditional New Orleans feel with floats, walking groups, riding groups, plenty of goodies and a roaring 20’s theme. The Krewe De Riviere parade will be February 8th at 5 p.m. starting at West Monroe High School and ending around the Ouachita Parish Courthouse.

Date(s) : 02/08/2020 – 02/08/2020

Hours : 5:00 PM –

Address : West Monroe High School

201 Riggs St, West Monroe, LA 71291

Website : http://www.facebook.com/pg/krewederiviere/about/?ref=page_internal

3rd Annual Bingo on the Delta

Mark your calendars! Coming up Saturday, February 8th, 2020 is Catholic Charities of North Louisiana’s Bingo on the Delta! This casual, fun-filled event will feature bingo games called by local priests and deacons, a delicious dinner, prizes for each bingo game, and a silent auction, all to benefit CCNLA’s Monroe office and outreach.

Date(s) : 02/08/2020 – 02/08/2020

Hours : 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Address : West Monroe Convention Center

901 Ridge Avenue, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-5000

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/546799239217343/

Krewe de Rivière Ball – The Roaring 20’s

Join the Krewe De Rivière for the Krewe de Rivière Ball – The Roaring 20’s! The parade will roll to the Monroe Civic Center where the Ball will begin. Joe Lastie and the New Orleans Sound will be entertaining! Formal dress.

Date(s) : 02/08/2020 – 02/08/2020

Hours : 6:30 PM

Cost : $75 for a single table ticket. $25 general admission

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2331361123642308/

Tea Talk and Tasting

Tea Origins – Discover a world of tea while tasting their Jasmine Pearl Green Tea, Iron Goddess of Mercy Oolong and Black Pu’erh Tea. Enjoy a selection of lite bites prepared with tea! Seating is Limited $15.00 per Person – Advance Registration

Date(s) : 02/09/2020 – 02/09/2020

Hours : 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Cost : $15

Address : Spice and Tea Exchange

229 Trenton Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-388-3920

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2572908429648132/