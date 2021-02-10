Weekend Events for Feb. 10-14

WEST MONROE, La. — Addison White with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the fun events happening this weekend in the twin cities.
Continue reading for a full list of all the events.
Best on the Bayou Classic
Watch as the ULM Softball teams battles it out at the Best on the Bayou Classic! This event will be held between February 11 – 13!
Date(s) : 02/11/2021 – 02/13/2021
Address : Ouachita Sportsplex
710 Holland Drive, Monroe, LA 71203
A Virtual Valentine’s – Romantic Works for Piano
Sponsored by Lisa and Lyle Miller, The MSO’s Virtual Valentine Performance – Romantic Works for Piano features works by Stevie Wonder and Duke Ellington in honor of Black History Month and will be streaming on YouTube and at mymso.org starting on February 11 at 7:00 pm. Dr. Rick Seiler and Mr. Justin Havard are the featured pianists.
Date(s) : 02/11/2021 – 02/11/2021
Hours : 7:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Virtual Event
Phone : 318-812-6761
Mardi Crawl Parade
The Crawl is back in February in a festive way! Join the Downtown Art Alliance as they turn Monroe-West Monroe into a drive through interactive art experience. Classic paintings will be recreated in storefronts in festive Mardi Gras fashion. Enjoy live music and other fun placed along the route on February 12 at the kickoff night. The Mardi Crawl Parade will last throughout the month of February.
Date(s) : 02/12/2021 – 02/28/2021
Address : Downtown Monroe and West Monroe
DeSiard and Trenton Streets, Monroe and West Monroe, LA 71201
Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere Parade the Park
Parade through Kiroli Park and see all the floats the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere will have placed throughout the park! See the Tribe Called Gumbolia from New Orleans and enjoy their music. The 318 Swampers and Louisiana Luna Chicks will be there dancing. Don’t miss out! The theme this year is Peace, Love and Mardi Gras.
Date(s) : 02/13/2021 – 02/13/2021
Hours : 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Cost : $2
Address : Kiroli Park
820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-396-4016
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/146023617104996/
ULM Women’s Basketball vs ULL
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Basketball team take on ULL!
Date(s) : 02/13/2021 – 02/13/2021
Hours : 1:00 PM
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule
ULM Men’s Basketball vs ULL
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men’s Basketball team take on ULL!
Date(s) : 02/13/2021 – 02/13/2021
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule
Minute Mate
Don’t miss out on a speed dating event hosted by the Hub Music Hall! 21+ only.
Date(s) : 02/13/2021 – 02/13/2021
Cost : $10
Address : The Hub
201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201
Website : http://www.facebook.com/thehubmusichall/
Bayou Trade Days
Stop by Bayou Trade Days for shopping, food, and fun!
Date(s) : 02/19/2021 – 02/21/2021
Hours : Friday/Sat 9 -6, Sunday 10-4
Cost : Free
Address : Bayou Trade Days
7980 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-805-2022
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/434230034389007
USA-BMX Gold Cup Qualifier
The USA-BMX Gold Cup Qualifier will be held February 19-21 at the Monroe Civic Center.
Date(s) : 02/19/2021 – 02/21/2021
Address : Monroe Civic Center
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210
Phone : 318-329-2225
ULM Women’s Basketball vs Arkansas Little Rock
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Basketball team take on the Arkansas Little Rock Trojans!
Date(s) : 02/19/2021 – 02/20/2021
Hours : Friday: 3:00 PM, Saturday: 1:00 PM
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule
ULM Men’s Basketball vs Arkansas Little Rock
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men’s Basketball team take on the Arkansas Little Rock Trojans!
Date(s) : 02/19/2021 – 02/20/2021
Hours : Friday: 6:00 PM, Saturday: 4:00 PM
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars
Dirt on the Rev presents World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Feb. 20! Don’t miss out!
Date(s) : 02/20/2021 – 02/20/2021
Address : Revolution Park Race Track
8850 Frontage Rd, Monroe, LA 71202
Phone : 318-812-7223