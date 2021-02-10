Weekend Events for Feb. 10-14

WEST MONROE, La. — Addison White with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the fun events happening this weekend in the twin cities.

Continue reading for a full list of all the events.

Best on the Bayou Classic

Watch as the ULM Softball teams battles it out at the Best on the Bayou Classic! This event will be held between February 11 – 13!

Date(s) : 02/11/2021 – 02/13/2021

Address : Ouachita Sportsplex

710 Holland Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

A Virtual Valentine’s – Romantic Works for Piano

Sponsored by Lisa and Lyle Miller, The MSO’s Virtual Valentine Performance – Romantic Works for Piano features works by Stevie Wonder and Duke Ellington in honor of Black History Month and will be streaming on YouTube and at mymso.org starting on February 11 at 7:00 pm. Dr. Rick Seiler and Mr. Justin Havard are the featured pianists.

Date(s) : 02/11/2021 – 02/11/2021

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Virtual Event

Phone : 318-812-6761

Mardi Crawl Parade

The Crawl is back in February in a festive way! Join the Downtown Art Alliance as they turn Monroe-West Monroe into a drive through interactive art experience. Classic paintings will be recreated in storefronts in festive Mardi Gras fashion. Enjoy live music and other fun placed along the route on February 12 at the kickoff night. The Mardi Crawl Parade will last throughout the month of February.

Date(s) : 02/12/2021 – 02/28/2021

Address : Downtown Monroe and West Monroe

DeSiard and Trenton Streets, Monroe and West Monroe, LA 71201

Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere Parade the Park

Parade through Kiroli Park and see all the floats the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere will have placed throughout the park! See the Tribe Called Gumbolia from New Orleans and enjoy their music. The 318 Swampers and Louisiana Luna Chicks will be there dancing. Don’t miss out! The theme this year is Peace, Love and Mardi Gras.

Date(s) : 02/13/2021 – 02/13/2021

Hours : 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Cost : $2

Address : Kiroli Park

820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-4016

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/146023617104996/

ULM Women’s Basketball vs ULL

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Basketball team take on ULL!

Date(s) : 02/13/2021 – 02/13/2021

Hours : 1:00 PM

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

ULM Men’s Basketball vs ULL

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men’s Basketball team take on ULL!

Date(s) : 02/13/2021 – 02/13/2021

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule

Minute Mate

Don’t miss out on a speed dating event hosted by the Hub Music Hall! 21+ only.

Date(s) : 02/13/2021 – 02/13/2021

Cost : $10

Address : The Hub

201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/thehubmusichall/

Bayou Trade Days

Stop by Bayou Trade Days for shopping, food, and fun!

Date(s) : 02/19/2021 – 02/21/2021

Hours : Friday/Sat 9 -6, Sunday 10-4

Cost : Free

Address : Bayou Trade Days

7980 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-805-2022

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/434230034389007

USA-BMX Gold Cup Qualifier

The USA-BMX Gold Cup Qualifier will be held February 19-21 at the Monroe Civic Center.

Date(s) : 02/19/2021 – 02/21/2021

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

ULM Women’s Basketball vs Arkansas Little Rock

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Basketball team take on the Arkansas Little Rock Trojans!

Date(s) : 02/19/2021 – 02/20/2021

Hours : Friday: 3:00 PM, Saturday: 1:00 PM

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

ULM Men’s Basketball vs Arkansas Little Rock

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men’s Basketball team take on the Arkansas Little Rock Trojans!

Date(s) : 02/19/2021 – 02/20/2021

Hours : Friday: 6:00 PM, Saturday: 4:00 PM

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Dirt on the Rev presents World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Feb. 20! Don’t miss out!

Date(s) : 02/20/2021 – 02/20/2021

Address : Revolution Park Race Track

8850 Frontage Rd, Monroe, LA 71202

Phone : 318-812-7223