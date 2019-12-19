Weekend Events for December 20-22

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Abby Wise with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us to talk about all of the fun things happening this weekend in Ouachita Parish.

Thursday, December 19

Haley Brook Concert at the Hub

Don’t miss out on Haley Brooke live in concert at the Hub on December 19! Haley began performing professionally at the end of 2013, and, since then, she has been blessed to work with some of the elites in the industry (Bernard Fowler of the Rolling Stones, audio engineer Chris Bell, producer Danny Sabre, guitarist Johan Carlberg, etc.) and has had the incredible opportunity to record in Los Angeles, CA and Stockholm, Sweden. She released her first single in October of 2017, her second in December of 2018, and is looking forward to dropping a full-length album soon. Venue: The Hub 201 Washington St. Monroe, LA Cost: $10 Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM

Friday, December 20 – Sunday, December 22

Open Wagon Rides Through the Lights

Landry Vineyards is once again providing its wonderful wagon so everyone can take a ride through the festive lights in Monroe and West Monroe. The 30-minute rides begin at 5 PM every Friday and Saturday nights beginning Nov 29. The ride begins at Commerce Street and ends at Wood Street. For private group rides during the week, please call Jason at 318-537-4328. Venue: Antique Alley 100-400 Blocks of Trenton St. West Monroe, LA Cost: $5 Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

First West Northeast Louisiana Christmas Celebration

Experience all the sights, sounds, and feelings of Christmas! Don’t miss out on the First West Northeast Louisiana Christmas Celebration on December 20-22. Venue: First West 500 Pine St. West Monroe, LA Time: 6:00 PM

Friday, December 20

The Polar Express Ballet

See the Polar Express Ballet at the Monroe Civic Center on December 20th! Don’t miss out on this performance by the Louisiana Delta Ballet Company. Venue: Monroe Civic Center 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA Cost: $25 Time: 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 21

Jingle Bell Run 10K and 5K

This fun 10K and 5K that starts at Forsythe Park in Monroe benefits the youth involved with the programs of Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, and Venturing. Wear your favorite Christmas gear! Venue: Forsythe Park, Riverside Drive & Forsythe Avenue, Monroe Time: 8:00 AM

Feel the Furs

Visitors will discover what animals may have lived at Poverty Point World Heritage Site, and what their furs feel like. Learn what features the animals would have had to help them survive in and near the bayous of the area. The program is designed for children ages 6-12 under the picnic pavilion. Venue: Poverty Point World Heritage Site, 6859 Highway 577, Pioneer Cost: $4 Time: 11:00 AM

Holiday Outdoor Movie sponsored by Centric Federal Credit Union

What could be better than watching one of your favorite Christmas movies in Antique Alley under the magical Christmas lights? The Holiday Outdoor Movie is free for everyone! Get ready to watch Baby Shark and Frozen! Venue: Alley Park 200 Natchitoches, West Monroe Hours: 5:30 PM

Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the first day of Winter with a bonfire, s’mores, and some star-gazing out at Black Bayou Lake. Black Bayou will have the telescopes set up and you can enjoy the shortest day of the year and the official start to winter. Venue: Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge 480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe Cost: Free Time: 6:00 PM