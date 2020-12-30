Weekend Events for Dec. 31 – Jan. 3

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about all the fun things happening this weekend in the twin cities.

A Christmas Carol

From December 21 until January 1, you can watch a production of A Christmas Carol online through a special link. For members, this virtual production is included in your membership. To access the link, please email Donna at bom@strausstheatre.com. Anyone else who would like to watch A Christmas Carol can buy a ticket for $15 here: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=stc Miserly moneylender Ebeneezer Scrooge learns lessons in love, generosity, and redemption when he is visited by a host of spirits on Christmas Eve. Filled with magic, ghosts, and holiday cheer, Strauss Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens; heartwarming Victorian classic features young artists from Geneva Academy and Philip Brooks as Scrooge. Directed by Matt Wilkins

Date(s) : 12/21/2020 – 01/01/2021

Cost : $15

Address : Virtual Event

LQHA Sugar Bowl Classic

The LQHA Sugar Bowl Classic will be held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center Dec. 31 – Jan. 3. The Louisiana Quarter Horse Association (LQHA), is a membership organization dedicated to the keeping, showing, and ownership of quarter horses in the state of Louisiana.

Date(s) : 12/31/2020 – 01/03/2021

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-325-9160

Holiday Lights in Monroe-West Monroe

Get in the Christmas spirit and check out all the magical lights in Monroe-West Monroe! The Freedom Trees will be lit on November 11 with other displays around Monroe-West Monroe turning on November 21.

Date(s) : 11/11/2020 – 12/31/2020

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown Monroe and West Monroe

DeSiard and Trenton Streets, Monroe and West Monroe, LA 71201

Freedom Trees

The Freedom Christmas Trees are 5 lighted trees at the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum set to honor the service of the men & women of the 5 branches of the US military. The trees will be lit on November 11th and stay lit until January 1.

Date(s) : 11/11/2020 – 01/01/2021

Address : Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 362-5540