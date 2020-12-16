Weekend Events for Dec. 17-20

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about all the fun events happening in the Twin Cities this weekend.
Santa’s Christmas Village
Santa’s Christmas Village includes cookie decorating, visits with Santa, a model train village, make and take holiday ornaments, snow shows, festive light displays, photo ops, and more! Please visit http://nelcm.org/ to purchase tickets in advance. Times – November 21: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, November 22: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM, November 23-25: 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM, November 27: 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM, November 28: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, November 29: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM. Fridays in December: 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM, Saturdays in December: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, Sundays in December: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM.
Date(s) : 11/21/2020 – 12/23/2020
Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum
323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-361-9611
12 Days of Christmas Drive-In Movie
Head over to ULM’s Brown Stadium parking lot for the 12 Days of Christmas Drive-In Movies!
Date(s) : 12/12/2020 – 12/24/2020
Address : ULM Brown Stadium
518 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Chanukah, Women, and Religious Freedom: Interesting Chanukah Art and Who Was Judith Anyway?
Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh, part time Rabbi at Temple B’nai Israel in Monroe, will lead a presentation on the Jewish celebration of Chanukah as depicted in art. Featuring Chanukah ritual items, women, and religious freedom, you will learn a little bit about the holiday of Chanukah and history of Judaism in art. The presentation will include the story of Judith and how it relates to the Chanukah. You will learn a little bit about the holiday of Chanukah; view many interesting pieces of art that depict Chanukah, women, or religious freedom; and learn about the story of Judith and how it relates to the Chanukah story. The presentation will be on Zoom and you must register in advance to get the link to attend. This presentation is free and open to anyone 18 and older. To attend this event, you must sign up in advance to receive the Zoom attendance link. Sign up before 4:00 pm on Wednesday, December 16, either by calling the Masur Museum at 318-329-2237, or e-mailing at info@masurmuseum.org.
Date(s) : 12/17/2020 – 12/17/2020
Hours : 5:30 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Masur Museum of Art
1400 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-329-2237
Chennault Gala – Virtual Event
Join Chennault Aviation and Military Museum for the second annual Chennault Gala featuring a performance by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra! It is free to watch the program, but viewers are encouraged to give a donation at this link: http://bit.ly/chennault The performance will launch on Facebook Premier on the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum page at 7 PM on December 17. Due to the pandemic, this year’s Gala is going virtual! The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will perform for a limited audience at the Chennault Aviation Park on Saturday, December 12. The performance will be recorded and uploaded to Facebook for the public on December 17. Join them for this unique, virtual USO Jubilee as they celebrate their 20th year of operation.
Date(s) : 12/17/2020 – 12/17/2020
Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Address : Monroe Civic Center
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210
Phone : 318-329-2225
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/650529132534570
Christmas at Bella’s
Don’t miss out on Christmas at Bella’s! Enjoy a lighted Christmas walk thru experience, photos with Santa, photo booths with elves and hot chocolate!
Date(s) : 12/18/2020 – 12/24/2020
Cost : $25 for a family of 4, $5 for each additional person
Address : Bella Stanza
231 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-548-4562
Website : http://www.facebook.com/BellaStanzaMonroe/
Christmas at Kiroli Park
Celebrate Christmas at Kiroli Park this holiday season! Walk through the beautiful Christmas lights displays while listening to local musical groups perform Christmas carols. There will be several unique photo opportunities including a wooded Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop.
Date(s) : 12/18/2020 – 12/19/2020
Hours : 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Address : Kiroli Park
820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-396-4016
Bayou Trade Days Christmas Event
Visit Bayou Trade Days’ Vendors for last minute Christmas Shopping! They will be open Friday and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday. They will have free cocoa with Santa Claus on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with photo ops available!
Date(s) : 12/18/2020 – 12/20/2020
Hours : 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Fri/Sat & Sun 10 am -4 pm
Cost : Free
Address : Bayou Trade Days
7980 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-805-2022
Breakfast with Santa at Surge Entertainment Center
Jingle all the way to Surge Entertainment in West Monroe for Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy a plated breakfast, photo ops with Santa, a $5 Arcade Game Card, a coloring contest and entry into their Soft Play area for the wee ones for $25 per person.
Date(s) : 12/19/2020 – 12/19/2020
Cost : $25
Address : Surge Entertainment Center
220 Mane St., West Monroe, LA 71292
Phone : 318-536-2695
Throwback Sweater Day in Downtown West Monroe
Wear your favorite holiday vintage or ugly sweater while shopping with the Downtown West Monroe merchants!
Date(s) : 12/19/2020 – 12/19/2020
Address : Downtown West Monroe
Trenton St., West Monroe, LA 71291
A Christmas Carol
From December 21 until January 1, you can watch a production of A Christmas Carol online through a special link. For members, this virtual production is included in your membership. To access the link, please email Donna at bom@strausstheatre.com. Anyone else who would like to watch A Christmas Carol can buy a ticket for $15 here: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=stc Miserly moneylender Ebeneezer Scrooge learns lessons in love, generosity, and redemption when he is visited by a host of spirits on Christmas Eve. Filled with magic, ghosts, and holiday cheer, Strauss Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens; heartwarming Victorian classic features young artists from Geneva Academy and Philip Brooks as Scrooge. Directed by Matt Wilkins
Date(s) : 12/21/2020 – 01/01/2021
Cost : $15
Address : Virtual Event
Holiday Lights in Monroe-West Monroe
Get in the Christmas spirit and check out all the magical lights in Monroe-West Monroe! The Freedom Trees will be lit on November 11 with other displays around Monroe-West Monroe turning on November 21.
Date(s) : 11/11/2020 – 12/31/2020
Cost : Free
Address : Downtown Monroe and West Monroe
DeSiard and Trenton Streets, Monroe and West Monroe, LA 71201
Candy Cane Lane Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million lights. Open nightly November 13-January 2. No trailers. No vehicles over 30 ft. in length without prior approval.
Date(s) : 11/13/2020 – 01/02/2021
Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Cost : $20 per vehicle – cash only
Address : Candy Cane Lane
170 Highway 151 North, Calhoun, Louisiana 71225
Phone : 318-801-2935
Website : http://www.facebook.com/CCLChristmasLights