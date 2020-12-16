Weekend Events for Dec. 17-20

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about all the fun events happening in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Santa’s Christmas Village

Santa’s Christmas Village includes cookie decorating, visits with Santa, a model train village, make and take holiday ornaments, snow shows, festive light displays, photo ops, and more! Please visit http://nelcm.org/ to purchase tickets in advance. Times – November 21: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, November 22: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM, November 23-25: 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM, November 27: 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM, November 28: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, November 29: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM. Fridays in December: 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM, Saturdays in December: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, Sundays in December: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM.

Date(s) : 11/21/2020 – 12/23/2020

Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-361-9611

12 Days of Christmas Drive-In Movie

Head over to ULM’s Brown Stadium parking lot for the 12 Days of Christmas Drive-In Movies!

Date(s) : 12/12/2020 – 12/24/2020

Address : ULM Brown Stadium

518 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Chanukah, Women, and Religious Freedom: Interesting Chanukah Art and Who Was Judith Anyway?

Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh, part time Rabbi at Temple B’nai Israel in Monroe, will lead a presentation on the Jewish celebration of Chanukah as depicted in art. Featuring Chanukah ritual items, women, and religious freedom, you will learn a little bit about the holiday of Chanukah and history of Judaism in art. The presentation will include the story of Judith and how it relates to the Chanukah. You will learn a little bit about the holiday of Chanukah; view many interesting pieces of art that depict Chanukah, women, or religious freedom; and learn about the story of Judith and how it relates to the Chanukah story. The presentation will be on Zoom and you must register in advance to get the link to attend. This presentation is free and open to anyone 18 and older. To attend this event, you must sign up in advance to receive the Zoom attendance link. Sign up before 4:00 pm on Wednesday, December 16, either by calling the Masur Museum at 318-329-2237, or e-mailing at info@masurmuseum.org.

Date(s) : 12/17/2020 – 12/17/2020

Hours : 5:30 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Masur Museum of Art

1400 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-329-2237

Chennault Gala – Virtual Event

Join Chennault Aviation and Military Museum for the second annual Chennault Gala featuring a performance by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra! It is free to watch the program, but viewers are encouraged to give a donation at this link: http://bit.ly/chennault The performance will launch on Facebook Premier on the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum page at 7 PM on December 17. Due to the pandemic, this year’s Gala is going virtual! The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will perform for a limited audience at the Chennault Aviation Park on Saturday, December 12. The performance will be recorded and uploaded to Facebook for the public on December 17. Join them for this unique, virtual USO Jubilee as they celebrate their 20th year of operation.

Date(s) : 12/17/2020 – 12/17/2020

Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/650529132534570

Christmas at Bella’s

Don’t miss out on Christmas at Bella’s! Enjoy a lighted Christmas walk thru experience, photos with Santa, photo booths with elves and hot chocolate!

Date(s) : 12/18/2020 – 12/24/2020

Cost : $25 for a family of 4, $5 for each additional person

Address : Bella Stanza

231 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-548-4562

Website : http://www.facebook.com/BellaStanzaMonroe/

Christmas at Kiroli Park

Celebrate Christmas at Kiroli Park this holiday season! Walk through the beautiful Christmas lights displays while listening to local musical groups perform Christmas carols. There will be several unique photo opportunities including a wooded Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop.

Date(s) : 12/18/2020 – 12/19/2020

Hours : 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Address : Kiroli Park

820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-4016

Bayou Trade Days Christmas Event

Visit Bayou Trade Days’ Vendors for last minute Christmas Shopping! They will be open Friday and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday. They will have free cocoa with Santa Claus on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with photo ops available!

Date(s) : 12/18/2020 – 12/20/2020

Hours : 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Fri/Sat & Sun 10 am -4 pm

Cost : Free

Address : Bayou Trade Days

7980 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-805-2022

Breakfast with Santa at Surge Entertainment Center

Jingle all the way to Surge Entertainment in West Monroe for Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy a plated breakfast, photo ops with Santa, a $5 Arcade Game Card, a coloring contest and entry into their Soft Play area for the wee ones for $25 per person.

Date(s) : 12/19/2020 – 12/19/2020

Cost : $25

Address : Surge Entertainment Center

220 Mane St., West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-536-2695

Throwback Sweater Day in Downtown West Monroe

Wear your favorite holiday vintage or ugly sweater while shopping with the Downtown West Monroe merchants!

Date(s) : 12/19/2020 – 12/19/2020

Address : Downtown West Monroe

Trenton St., West Monroe, LA 71291

A Christmas Carol

From December 21 until January 1, you can watch a production of A Christmas Carol online through a special link. For members, this virtual production is included in your membership. To access the link, please email Donna at bom@strausstheatre.com. Anyone else who would like to watch A Christmas Carol can buy a ticket for $15 here: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=stc Miserly moneylender Ebeneezer Scrooge learns lessons in love, generosity, and redemption when he is visited by a host of spirits on Christmas Eve. Filled with magic, ghosts, and holiday cheer, Strauss Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens; heartwarming Victorian classic features young artists from Geneva Academy and Philip Brooks as Scrooge. Directed by Matt Wilkins

Date(s) : 12/21/2020 – 01/01/2021

Cost : $15

Address : Virtual Event

Holiday Lights in Monroe-West Monroe

Get in the Christmas spirit and check out all the magical lights in Monroe-West Monroe! The Freedom Trees will be lit on November 11 with other displays around Monroe-West Monroe turning on November 21.

Date(s) : 11/11/2020 – 12/31/2020

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown Monroe and West Monroe

DeSiard and Trenton Streets, Monroe and West Monroe, LA 71201

Candy Cane Lane Drive Thru Christmas Lights

Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million lights. Open nightly November 13-January 2. No trailers. No vehicles over 30 ft. in length without prior approval.

Date(s) : 11/13/2020 – 01/02/2021

Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost : $20 per vehicle – cash only

Address : Candy Cane Lane

170 Highway 151 North, Calhoun, Louisiana 71225

Phone : 318-801-2935

Website : http://www.facebook.com/CCLChristmasLights