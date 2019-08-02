Weekend Events for August 2-4

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about all of this weekend’s events.

August 2019 Downtown Gallery Crawl

Enjoy a night of art, food, music and more!

Date(s) : 08/01/2019 – 08/01/2019

Hours : 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Address : Art Alley

Downtown, Monroe, LA 71201

Icon Painting Workshop

Lynda Mitchell will be teaching a week-long Icon Painting Workshop at the Biedenharn Museum & Gardens. All materials will be provided except for a lamp – participants must bring a lamp. A priest will bless the finished works and they will be displayed at the Biedenharn during a free day in the Gardens on Saturday, August 3. Bring your own lunch – lunch will be 1.5-2 hours each day, though you may keep painting throughout. Cost is $350 with a $100 deposit due at time of registration

Date(s) : 07/29/2019 – 08/02/2019

Hours : 09:00am – 05:00pm

Cost : $350 ; $100 due at time of registration

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-387-5281

Bayou Trade Days – Back To School

Join Bayou Trade Days on Friday and Sat, August 2 & 3, to celebrate Back to School Days! Vendors will be there with tons of goodies! Some vendors will be offering buy one get one 1/2 . They will also have a donation box for new school supplies to be dropped off!

Date(s) : 08/02/2019 – 08/03/2019

Hours : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Both Days

Address : Bayou Trade Days

7980 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/464841987664271/

CA Studio presents A Doll’s House

A Doll’s House, the classic play by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, deals with the fate of a married woman who, like other women in 1880’s Norway, lacked reasonable opportunities for self-fulfillment in a male-dominated world. The play ignited controversy and caused “a storm of outrage” beyond the stage. Could this classic still be timely? Join them at the Biedenharn August 3, 4, 10, and 11 for CA Studio’s presentation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House. Purchase your tickets here: https://www.bmuseum.org/2019/06/18/ca-studio-presents-a-dolls-house/

Date(s) : 08/03/2019 – 08/04/2019

Hours : Saturday: 7:00pm ; Sunday – 4:00pm

Cost : $20

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-355-8891

First Saturday Kids Program

Kids and families meet at the Conservation Learning Center to learn about something new every month! The topic is “Kids’ Photography.” Each child should bring some sort of digital camera device–a smartphone, iPad, camera, etc. They will learn the basics of nature photography and then go out to take pictures on the Refuge! And the best will be entered into the FoBB Photo Contest! 10 am for preschool-kindergarten kids; 11 am for elementary-aged students. Parents and other family members are welcome!

Date(s) : 08/03/2019 – 08/03/2019

Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-387-1114

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/354972388505476/

Free Day in the Garden

Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens for a free day in the gardens, Saturday August 3 from 10am-5pm. The Garden and Bible Museum will both be open, free of charge. Additionally, for those who choose to have their finished work displayed, icons from the recent Icon Painting Workshop may be viewed in the Welcome Room.

Date(s) : 08/03/2019 – 08/03/2019

Hours : 10:00am – 5:00pm

Cost : Free!

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-387-5281

1st Sundays at The Zoo

Come out and enjoy an evening full of music, dance, live entertainment, great food, and much more! Featuring live performances by Jeter Jones, Magic One, P2K, and Mr. Campbell.

Date(s) : 08/04/2019 – 08/04/2019

Hours : 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cost : $15-$20

Address : Louisiana Purchase Zoo

1405 Bernstein Park Road, Monroe, LA 71202

Phone : 318-329-2400

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/583662715495618/