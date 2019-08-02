Weekend Events for August 2-4

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about all of this weekend’s events.
August 2019 Downtown Gallery Crawl
Enjoy a night of art, food, music and more!
Date(s) : 08/01/2019 – 08/01/2019
Hours : 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Address : Art Alley
Downtown, Monroe, LA 71201
Icon Painting Workshop
Lynda Mitchell will be teaching a week-long Icon Painting Workshop at the Biedenharn Museum & Gardens. All materials will be provided except for a lamp – participants must bring a lamp. A priest will bless the finished works and they will be displayed at the Biedenharn during a free day in the Gardens on Saturday, August 3. Bring your own lunch – lunch will be 1.5-2 hours each day, though you may keep painting throughout. Cost is $350 with a $100 deposit due at time of registration
Date(s) : 07/29/2019 – 08/02/2019
Hours : 09:00am – 05:00pm
Cost : $350 ; $100 due at time of registration
Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens
2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-387-5281
Bayou Trade Days – Back To School
Join Bayou Trade Days on Friday and Sat, August 2 & 3, to celebrate Back to School Days! Vendors will be there with tons of goodies! Some vendors will be offering buy one get one 1/2 . They will also have a donation box for new school supplies to be dropped off!
Date(s) : 08/02/2019 – 08/03/2019
Hours : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Both Days
Address : Bayou Trade Days
7980 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/464841987664271/
CA Studio presents A Doll’s House
A Doll’s House, the classic play by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, deals with the fate of a married woman who, like other women in 1880’s Norway, lacked reasonable opportunities for self-fulfillment in a male-dominated world. The play ignited controversy and caused “a storm of outrage” beyond the stage. Could this classic still be timely? Join them at the Biedenharn August 3, 4, 10, and 11 for CA Studio’s presentation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House. Purchase your tickets here: https://www.bmuseum.org/2019/06/18/ca-studio-presents-a-dolls-house/
Date(s) : 08/03/2019 – 08/04/2019
Hours : Saturday: 7:00pm ; Sunday – 4:00pm
Cost : $20
Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens
2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-355-8891
First Saturday Kids Program
Kids and families meet at the Conservation Learning Center to learn about something new every month! The topic is “Kids’ Photography.” Each child should bring some sort of digital camera device–a smartphone, iPad, camera, etc. They will learn the basics of nature photography and then go out to take pictures on the Refuge! And the best will be entered into the FoBB Photo Contest! 10 am for preschool-kindergarten kids; 11 am for elementary-aged students. Parents and other family members are welcome!
Date(s) : 08/03/2019 – 08/03/2019
Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge
480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-387-1114
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/354972388505476/
Free Day in the Garden
Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens for a free day in the gardens, Saturday August 3 from 10am-5pm. The Garden and Bible Museum will both be open, free of charge. Additionally, for those who choose to have their finished work displayed, icons from the recent Icon Painting Workshop may be viewed in the Welcome Room.
Date(s) : 08/03/2019 – 08/03/2019
Hours : 10:00am – 5:00pm
Cost : Free!
Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens
2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-387-5281
1st Sundays at The Zoo
Come out and enjoy an evening full of music, dance, live entertainment, great food, and much more! Featuring live performances by Jeter Jones, Magic One, P2K, and Mr. Campbell.
Date(s) : 08/04/2019 – 08/04/2019
Hours : 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Cost : $15-$20
Address : Louisiana Purchase Zoo
1405 Bernstein Park Road, Monroe, LA 71202
Phone : 318-329-2400
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/583662715495618/