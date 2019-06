(6/26/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Dr. William G. Covington Jr., local author, joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about his new book “Virtues that Matter.”

Dr. Covington says that he wrote this in hopes to enhance the quality of life of the reader and add a touch of value to their daily interactions.

You can pick up your own copy of “Virtues That Matter” at the Blessings book store in West Monroe or online at Amazon.