Vantage Health holding open enrollment from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

WEST MONROE, La. — Billy Justice with Vantage Health Plan joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the open enrollment taking place from October 15, 2020, until December 7, 2020.
