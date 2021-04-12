ULM set to host Super Warhawk Weekend on April 16-18

WEST MONROE, La. — Lisa Frey Miller with the University of Louisiana at Monroe joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about Super Warhawk Weekend set for April 16-18.
For more info about Super Warhawk Weekend, click here.
by: Jonathan FreemanPosted: / Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. — Lisa Frey Miller with the University of Louisiana at Monroe joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about Super Warhawk Weekend set for April 16-18.
For more info about Super Warhawk Weekend, click here.