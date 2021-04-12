ULM set to host Super Warhawk Weekend on April 16-18

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Lisa Frey Miller with the University of Louisiana at Monroe joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about Super Warhawk Weekend set for April 16-18.

For more info about Super Warhawk Weekend, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories