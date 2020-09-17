Tip to be Encouraged: September 17

WEST MONROE, La. — Local author Edna Matthews joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to give her weekly tip to be encouraged.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Subtropical Storm Alpha forms near Portugal, Teddy reaches Cat 4 strength, TS Wilfred churns in Atlantic
- Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Coronavirus to Receive Additional Assistance
- Louisiana to implement new federal guidelines on expanded nursing home visitation
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 976 new cases, 29 new deaths as total case count surpasses 160K
- Louisiana man arrested after attempting to kill disabled mother