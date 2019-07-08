(WEST MONROE, La.) — Local author and fitness trainer Jodi Evans joined us today on Louisiana Living to talk about her new book “The Recipe to Faithful Fitness” and about the journey that has brought her to this point.

You can pick up your copy of “The Recipe to Faithful Fitness” at the following locations:

Rustique Gator, located on Trenton Street in Antique Alley

Southern Bombshell Salon, located on Old Natchitoches Street

Simply Health Wellness & Medical Clinic, located on Glenwood Drive

Philly Steak Stuffed Peppers

1 packet of Carne Asada beef or Carne Picada

4 large bell peppers

1 small yellow onion diced

1 packet Dry Onion Soup Mix

2 Tbsps. EVOO

1 cup fat free mozzarella cheese (optional)

Preheat oven to 425. Deseed and remove flesh from inside of peppers. In a large pot, blanch bell peppers until tender, (about 5 minutes) In a skillet heat EVOO and cook onion until golden and tender, then add in carne asada until browned. When brown, add in dry onion soup mix and a splash of water until you reach preferred consistency. Position peppers in a greased baking dish and spoon meat mixture in each pepper until all peppers are full. Bake for 30 minutes. Add equal amounts of cheese to each pepper then bake an additional 5-10 minutes until cheese is melted.