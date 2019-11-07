The holidays are here and the annual Southern Living Holiday Cookbook is now on sale

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Georgia Street with the Ronald McDonald House joined us to talk about the annual Southern Living Holiday Cookbook.
The cookbook is on sale now at Dilliard’s and at the Ronald McDonald House for $12.
