(6/24/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Laine Mulhearn, RN, joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about a on-going support group for stroke victims upcoming meeting.

The support group will meet at the Glenwood Medical Mall Community Room on Tuesday, June 25. The meeting will start at 2 P.M.

To register, please call 318-329-8590 or visit glenwoodregional.org and click on events and classes.