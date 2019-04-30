Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show set for May 2nd

RUSTON, La. -- (4/29/19) The Rat Pack is back! See Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Joey Bishop, and Dean Martin LIVE once again! Praised as the "BEST Show of the Year!" by BROADWAY WORLD, Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show takes you back to the 1960's when the group was king of the Vegas Strip. Join Buddy Hackett's son, Sandy, on stage as the group tells stories about the original Rat Pack. Hear classics such as "You Make Me Feel So Young," "Luck Be A Lady," and "New York, New York!" as the group lights up the stage with that 1960's style swagger we all know and love.

The show will be at the Howard Auditorium on May 2, 2019, from 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices are as follows: Adults- $30, Sr. Citizen and Children under 12- $25, Students with valid ID- $10

Box Office: (318) 257-3942

louisianatechtheatre.com