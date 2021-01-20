Ruston Main Street talks downtown shopping, Mardi Gras

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Amy Stegall, the Main Street Director for the City of Ruston, joined Ashley Doughty to talk about downtown shopping in Ruston and fun ways to celebrate Mardi Gras this year without a parade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories