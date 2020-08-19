Ruston Main Street hosting community clean up, “Love What’s Local” challenge

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday on Louisiana Living, Ruston Main Street Director Amy Stegall joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the upcoming community clean up in downtown Ruston and the “Love What’s Local” challenge that kicks off in September.
