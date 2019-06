(6/20/19) Asja Jordan with Potential 2 Kinetic joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about an upcoming yoga class that will benefit the Community Foundation of Ruston.

Relief For Ruston

Location: The Yoga Barn – 3456 Highway 818 in Ruston, Louisiana

Date: Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22

Time: Friday – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cost: Donations accepted

All proceeds will go to the Community Foundation of Ruston.