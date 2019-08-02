Recipe to Faithful Fitness: Energy Balls

WEST MONROE, La. — Local author and fitness trainer Jodi Evans joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about her new book “The Recipe to Faithful Fitness” and show us how to make a tasty treat.
You can pick up your copy of “The Recipe to Faithful Fitness” at the following locations:
- Rustique Gator, located on Trenton Street in Antique Alley
- Southern Bombshell Salon, located on Old Natchitoches Street
- Simply Health Wellness & Medical Clinic, located on Glenwood Drive
Energy Balls
1 cup Quick Oats
2/3 cup unsweetened Coconut Flakes (optional)
½ cup of Peanut Butter
½ cup Dark Chocolate Chips (you can also use raisins, dried cranberries, nuts, etc. get creative but keep it healthy)
1/3 cup Unfiltered Honey
1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract
Combine all ingredients and mix together. Set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Roll into balls. Store in the refrigerator.