Recipe to Faithful Fitness: Energy Balls

WEST MONROE, La. — Local author and fitness trainer Jodi Evans joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about her new book “The Recipe to Faithful Fitness” and show us how to make a tasty treat.

You can pick up your copy of “The Recipe to Faithful Fitness” at the following locations:

  • Rustique Gator, located on Trenton Street in Antique Alley
  • Southern Bombshell Salon, located on Old Natchitoches Street
  • Simply Health Wellness & Medical Clinic, located on Glenwood Drive

Energy Balls

1 cup Quick Oats

2/3 cup unsweetened Coconut Flakes (optional)

½ cup of Peanut Butter

½ cup Dark Chocolate Chips (you can also use raisins, dried cranberries, nuts, etc. get creative but keep it healthy)

1/3 cup Unfiltered Honey

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

Combine all ingredients and mix together. Set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Roll into balls. Store in the refrigerator. 

