(6/24/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Dr. Avius Carroll, the Wellness and Prevention Services Director at Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about their upcoming Prevention and Wellness Health Fair taking place this weekend in Winnsboro.

The Health Fair will take place at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro, Louisiana on Saturday, June 29 from 1 pm to 3 pm.