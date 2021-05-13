Pine Belt Community Action Agency and Mercy Medicine team up to bring vaccine awareness

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Conchita Doyle with the Pine Belt Community Action Agency and Christi McKinney with Mercy Medicine joined Jarod Floyd to talk about their partnership to bring vaccine awareness to the community.
