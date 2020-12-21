Pilots For Patients are looking for more pilots

WEST MONROE, La. — Monday on Louisiana Living, Kari Barnett with Pilots For Patients joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the need for pilots as well as other means of transportation for patients.
