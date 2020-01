WEST MONROE, La. -- Madeline Marak with the North Central Louisiana Arts Council joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about an upcoming art exhibition.

The NCLAC is hosting a one-night event where an exhibition of 50 small pieces of artwork will be sold for $50 each. There are several artists from the Ruston and Monroe area, and many styles to choose: abstract painting, street photography, hand-stitched embroidery, sculpted wood, collages.