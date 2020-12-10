WEST MONROE, La. — Allison Cattar with Paramount Healthcare Consultants joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about mailboxes being set up at their nursing homes where the public can send Christmas Cards to the residents.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Monroe State Trooper arrested for Battery and Malfeasance in Office
- ‘This is what we do’: FedEx, UPS confident they can send COVID-19 vaccines across nation
- Paramount Healthcare Consultants starts Christmas Card mailbox for elderly residents
- ‘The Great Elf Escape’, local insurance agents need your help to return Santa’s elves
- Monroe area sees great need for therapeutic foster parents