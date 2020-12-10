Paramount Healthcare Consultants starts Christmas Card mailbox for elderly residents

WEST MONROE, La. — Allison Cattar with Paramount Healthcare Consultants joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about mailboxes being set up at their nursing homes where the public can send Christmas Cards to the residents.

