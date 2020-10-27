Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Open House in Antique Alley planned for Sunday, Nov. 1

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Tuesday on Louisiana Living, Karen Laban joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the upcoming open house in Antique Alley. The open house is scheduled for Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories