WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Robert Morris with Morris Marines joined us to talk about the North Delta Boat & Outdoor Show taking place this weekend at the Monroe Civic Center.

The North Delta Boat and Outdoor Show takes place on January 24, 25, & 26. Tickets are $5. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Hours : 12p-7p Friday, 9a-7p Saturday, 12p-5p Sunday

Address : Monroe Civic Center