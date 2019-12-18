NAIA Football National Championships being held in Grambling this weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Amanda Carrier with the Ruston-Lincoln CVB and Kelli Briscoe, the NAIA Senior Manager of Championship Events, joined us to talk about the NAIA Football National Championship happening in Grambling this weekend.

The game will be held at 6 PM on Saturday, December 21, at the Eddie G. Robinson Stadium on GSU’s campus.

