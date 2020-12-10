Monroe area sees great need for therapeutic foster parents

WEST MONROE, La. — Colby Hannigan, the Lead Family Recruiter for Methodist Foster Care, joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the big need for new therapeutic foster parents in Monroe and their mission to serve the children and families in our area.
