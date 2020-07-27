WEST MONROE, La. — Monday on Louisiana Living, Holly Hobson, the owner and operator of Revelry Nutrition, joined Ashley Doughty to talk about their tea’s and and how you can get one.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Meet Holly Hobson, the owner and operator of Revelry Nutrition!
- Ouachita Parish School Board: Students will being school at end of August
- GOP unveils second stimulus plan with $1,200 checks for Americans
- Saints sign four draft picks as rookies report for camp
- Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season