Mayor’s Minute: Love Local In The Park

WEST MONROE, La. — Monday on Louisiana Living, West Monroe Mayor Stacy Mitchell joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the “Love Local in the Park” taking place this weekend.

The event will take place at Kiroli Park on Saturday, October 3, 2020, beginning at noon. Local musicians and performers will be showcasing their talents throughout the day with headliner Robert Finley, as seen on America’s Got Talent, taking the stage at 6 PM.





Admission to Kiroli Park on Oct. 3 will be $5/person and $2/child 10 and under.