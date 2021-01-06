Mardi Gras 2021: How the Twin Cities will handle celebrating this year

WEST MONROE, La. — Lila Strode, the President of the West Monroe – West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about how Mardi Gras will be different in the Twin Cities this year.
